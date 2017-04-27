Alyssa Milano makes one UM student's day - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Alyssa Milano makes one UM student's day

MISSOULA -

We're less than one month away from knowing who will be Montana's next congressman. The race between Democrat Rob Quist and Republican Greg Gianforte continues to draw national attention. 

Actress Alyssa Milano spent the morning Thursday at University of Montana. On the oval, she met with students to rally support for Quist. 
Anthony Shipman said he cried when he learned his childhood hero would be in Missoula. 

"Oh my gosh," he said. "I found out yesterday, because it wasn't advertised well. I thought it was a joke because I've wanted to meet her my entire life and I never thought that it would happen."

Milano posed for pictures and handed out Rob Quist stickers. She encouraged students to register and vote early. 

Absentee ballots go out Monday. The election takes place May 25.

