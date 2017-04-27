The Latest: House doesn't plan to reconvene Thursday - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

The Latest: House doesn't plan to reconvene Thursday

By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on the close of the 2017 Montana legislative session (all times local):
    
11:50 a.m.
    
Montana House Speaker Austin Knudsen says he doesn't plan to call another floor session on Thursday, despite pressure from the Senate to adjourn the legislative session by the end of the day.
    
The biggest remaining bills are an infrastructure bonding package, and accompanying legislation to fund regional water projects.
    
The House adjourned for the day Thursday morning after rejecting the $80 million infrastructure package, then voting to reconsider the issue again on the next legislative day, Friday.
    
The Senate tried to speed up the process by declaring a new 24-hour legislative day would begin Thursday at 1 p.m.
    
Senate President Scott Sales says he wants the House to reconvene Thursday and pass remaining legislation.
    
But Knudsen says House representatives have already left the Capitol and won't return until Friday morning.
    
___
    
11:10 a.m.
    
The Montana Senate has approved a bipartisan effort to suspend the rules of space and time in an effort to pressure the House to pass remaining legislation and adjourn the 2017 session.
    
The Senate voted to declare that the 87th legislative day ended Thursday morning and that the 88th day will begin Thursday afternoon.
    
It's a procedural move designed to allow the House to reconvene before Friday to take final votes on an $80 million infrastructure package and an accompanying bill to fund regional water projects.
    
The Senate also set a 1 p.m. Friday deadline for the legislative session to adjourn.
    
Earlier Thursday, the House rejected the infrastructure package but voted to take another vote on it the next legislative day. That and the water bill also must be approved by the Senate to pass.

