Missoula woman faces multiple charges for high-speed chase

A Missoula woman, Chelsea Martin, is facing nine individual counts following an alleged high-speed chase.

On April 26, a deputy responded to a report of an erratic driver. A gray Dodge Dart was exceeding the speed limit in a 35 mph area according to law enforcement when the driver slammed on the brakes to avoid a collision before speeding up to about 55 mph.

The deputy said the vehicle was weaving in its lane and crossed the divider line several times. He attempted to make a traffic stop when he noticed the female driver, which the affidavit identifies as Martin.

According to court documents, Martin speed away from the attempted stop before continuing onto Brooks Street, allegedly running a red light. On Reserve, the suspect turned onto South Avenue and then right onto Garfield where she ran another light on Brooks according to deputies.

At one point it appeared that the driver would yield to the deputy, but she ended up taking off.

Shortly after the suspect drove directly at a city patrol car forcing the officer to drive over the median to avoid a collision.

After running another red light, the gray Dart crashed with a Chevy that had pulled over to the curb.

Via court documents, this didn't slow the driver down. She allegedly continued on east Brooks and ran another light at Higgins.

Officers deployed spike strips, which the Dart hit, but continued onto Pattee where officers blocked off the road.

The driver was removed through the window after refusing to open her door.

She failed a sobriety test.

Previously, Martin has had two DUI convictions.

She faces charges for: Criminal Endangerment, Driving under the Influence of Alcohol and Drugs - third offense, Speeding - local zone, Failure to Give Notice of Accident Involving Property Damage, Unlawful Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container, Fleeing from or Eluding a Peace Officer, Failure to Stop at Stop Sign, Fail to Obey Red Traffic Signals and Fail to Obey Red Traffic Signals.