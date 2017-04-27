Missoula woman faces multiple charges for high-speed chase - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missoula woman faces multiple charges for high-speed chase

Posted: Updated:

A Missoula woman, Chelsea Martin, is facing nine individual counts following an alleged high-speed chase. 

On April 26, a deputy responded to a report of an erratic driver. A gray Dodge Dart was exceeding the speed limit in a 35 mph area according to law enforcement when the driver slammed on the brakes to avoid a collision before speeding up to about 55 mph. 

The deputy said the vehicle was weaving in its lane and crossed the divider line several times. He attempted to make a traffic stop when he noticed the female driver, which the affidavit identifies as Martin. 

According to court documents, Martin speed away from the attempted stop before continuing onto Brooks Street, allegedly running a red light. On Reserve, the suspect turned onto South Avenue and then right onto Garfield where she ran another light on Brooks according to deputies. 

At one point it appeared that the driver would yield to the deputy, but she ended up taking off. 

Shortly after the suspect drove directly at a city patrol car forcing the officer to drive over the median to avoid a collision. 

After running another red light, the gray Dart crashed with a Chevy that had pulled over to the curb. 

Via court documents, this didn't slow the driver down. She allegedly continued on east Brooks and ran another light at Higgins. 

Officers deployed spike strips, which the Dart hit, but continued onto Pattee where officers blocked off the road. 

The driver was removed through the window after refusing to open her door. 

She failed a sobriety test.

Previously, Martin has had two DUI convictions. 

She faces charges for: Criminal Endangerment, Driving under the Influence of Alcohol and Drugs - third offense, Speeding - local zone, Failure to Give Notice of Accident Involving Property Damage, Unlawful Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container, Fleeing from or Eluding a Peace Officer, Failure to Stop at Stop Sign, Fail to Obey Red Traffic Signals and Fail to Obey Red Traffic Signals. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Are massive crowds in Glacier National Park scaring off visitors?

    Are massive crowds in Glacier National Park scaring off visitors?

    Saturday, July 29 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-07-29 19:44:21 GMT

    Numbers are up by 30% compared to last year and this year’s June visitation numbers broke last year’s. 

    Numbers are up by 30% compared to last year and this year’s June visitation numbers broke last year’s. 

  • Evacuations orders for Quartz Creek

    Evacuations orders for Quartz Creek

    Friday, July 28 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-07-28 19:38:09 GMT

    The Mineral County Sheriff's Office has issued a Stage 3 Evacuation Order for Quartz Creek. Occupants of the affected area are asked to leave immediately. 

    The Mineral County Sheriff's Office has issued a Stage 3 Evacuation Order for Quartz Creek. Occupants of the affected area are asked to leave immediately. 

  • Stunt rider injured in Evel Knievel Days crash

    Friday, July 28 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-07-28 23:36:29 GMT

    A stunt rider was injured Friday afternoon on day two of Evel Knievel Days in Butte. 

    A stunt rider was injured Friday afternoon on day two of Evel Knievel Days in Butte. 

  • Are Montana fires preventing people from coming to the state?

    Are Montana fires preventing people from coming to the state?

    Friday, July 28 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-07-28 23:46:00 GMT

    Back in 2015 when the Reynolds Creek fire burned over 4,000 acres in Glacier National Park the Flathead Valley saw a 20% decrease in tourism. 

    Back in 2015 when the Reynolds Creek fire burned over 4,000 acres in Glacier National Park the Flathead Valley saw a 20% decrease in tourism. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Arlee Junkyard Fire Contained

    Arlee Junkyard Fire Contained

    Thursday, July 27 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-07-28 03:37:59 GMT

    Arlee Fire Department will be on-call Thursday night. 

    Arlee Fire Department will be on-call Thursday night. 

  • Fire breaks out in Arlee auto salvage

    Fire breaks out in Arlee auto salvage

    Thursday, July 27 2017 6:46 PM EDT2017-07-27 22:46:31 GMT

    A Chinook helicopter came to the rescue after a fire in Arlee broke out at Kelly's Auto Salvage. 

    A Chinook helicopter came to the rescue after a fire in Arlee broke out at Kelly's Auto Salvage. 

  • Fundraiser in honor of Trenton Johnson to benefit Wildland Firefighter Foundation

    Fundraiser in honor of Trenton Johnson to benefit Wildland Firefighter Foundation

    Thursday, July 27 2017 9:55 PM EDT2017-07-28 01:55:47 GMT

    A very fun time this weekend will benefit a very important cause. A local crafter of amazing meat pastries is using Hamilton’s Microbrew Fest to raise money for wildland firefighters.  She’s doing it in the name of a young man - - Trenton Johnson - - who died earlier this month fighting a wildfire. 

    A very fun time this weekend will benefit a very important cause. A local crafter of amazing meat pastries is using Hamilton’s Microbrew Fest to raise money for wildland firefighters.  She’s doing it in the name of a young man - - Trenton Johnson - - who died earlier this month fighting a wildfire. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.