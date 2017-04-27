Missoula woman faces multiple charges for high-speed chase

A head on collision occurred by mile marker 140 on Highway 2 in Columbia Falls.
Numbers are up by 30% compared to last year and this year’s June visitation numbers broke last year’s.
Back in 2015 when the Reynolds Creek fire burned over 4,000 acres in Glacier National Park the Flathead Valley saw a 20% decrease in tourism.
And the best way to identify the sweetest and juiciest cherry is picking the darkest and reddest ones.
Once the easement is granted the Flathead Land Trust will begin construction on bird viewing areas for the public.
The Mineral County Sheriff's Office has issued a Stage 3 Evacuation Order for Quartz Creek. Occupants of the affected area are asked to leave immediately.
A stunt rider was injured Friday afternoon on day two of Evel Knievel Days in Butte.
Back in 2015 when the Reynolds Creek fire burned over 4,000 acres in Glacier National Park the Flathead Valley saw a 20% decrease in tourism.
Arlee Fire Department will be on-call Thursday night.
A Chinook helicopter came to the rescue after a fire in Arlee broke out at Kelly's Auto Salvage.
A very fun time this weekend will benefit a very important cause. A local crafter of amazing meat pastries is using Hamilton’s Microbrew Fest to raise money for wildland firefighters. She’s doing it in the name of a young man - - Trenton Johnson - - who died earlier this month fighting a wildfire.
