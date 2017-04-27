Kalispell police investigate a rash of car break-ins - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Kalispell police investigate a rash of car break-ins

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

KALISPELL- The Kalispell Police Department says their officers have received several reports of break-ins to vehicles over the past week. 

In a release emailed out to media outlets this week, those with KPD are advising residents to keep an eye out for thieves. 

Officers said, In all cases, the vehicles were left unlocked with valuables inside.   

The police department would like to remind citizens to keep all your doors locked, vehicle and residential. 

People should also remove anything of value from their vehicles. 

With warmer weather approaching, KPD expects a lot more activity at night, however, these thefts also occur during daytime hours. People should take these precautions at all hours.

