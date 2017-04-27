FVCC receiving less in state funding

Flathead Valley Community College will receive approximately $1.3 million less in state funding than originally anticipated for the 2019 Biennium (July 2017 - June 2019).

A tuition and fees increase was recommended by FVCC's Budget Committee, which include student representation. A increase of $16.40 per credit was approved by the FVCC Board of Trustees in April. This will cover less than 50 percent of the deficit.

"I highly value not only my own education, but the ability for everyone to seek education. My fellow students whom I have randomly questioned have all agreed that we would prefer to pay a little extra in tuition than to lose out on the quality of education and services that we currently receive. Regardless of the outcome of this, we will continue to work toward a strong future, and we will persevere in reaching our goals. What we do to advance beyond the roadblocks and detours in life is what will define us and help us succeed in achieving the future toward which we aspire," said FVCC Student Government President Garret Deffert.

FVCC will also look to reduce expenditures.