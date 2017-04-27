FVCC receiving less in state funding - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

FVCC receiving less in state funding

Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Flathead Valley Community College will receive approximately $1.3 million less in state funding than originally anticipated for the 2019 Biennium (July 2017 - June 2019). 

A tuition and fees increase was recommended by FVCC's Budget Committee, which include student representation. A increase of $16.40 per credit was approved by the FVCC Board of Trustees in April. This will cover less than 50 percent of the deficit. 

"I highly value not only my own education, but the ability for everyone to seek education. My fellow students whom I have randomly questioned have all agreed that we would prefer to pay a little extra in tuition than to lose out on the quality of education and services that we currently receive. Regardless of the outcome of this, we will continue to work toward a strong future, and we will persevere in reaching our goals. What we do to advance beyond the roadblocks and detours in life is what will define us and help us succeed in achieving the future toward which we aspire," said FVCC Student Government President Garret Deffert.

FVCC will also look to reduce expenditures. 

  • The current strategy that was provided via press release is this: 
  • Increase access to education
  • increase student academic success
  • provide diverse education opportunities

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Are massive crowds in Glacier National Park scaring off visitors?

    Are massive crowds in Glacier National Park scaring off visitors?

    Saturday, July 29 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-07-29 19:44:21 GMT

    Numbers are up by 30% compared to last year and this year’s June visitation numbers broke last year’s. 

    Numbers are up by 30% compared to last year and this year’s June visitation numbers broke last year’s. 

  • Evacuations orders for Quartz Creek

    Evacuations orders for Quartz Creek

    Friday, July 28 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-07-28 19:38:09 GMT

    The Mineral County Sheriff's Office has issued a Stage 3 Evacuation Order for Quartz Creek. Occupants of the affected area are asked to leave immediately. 

    The Mineral County Sheriff's Office has issued a Stage 3 Evacuation Order for Quartz Creek. Occupants of the affected area are asked to leave immediately. 

  • Stunt rider injured in Evel Knievel Days crash

    Friday, July 28 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-07-28 23:36:29 GMT

    A stunt rider was injured Friday afternoon on day two of Evel Knievel Days in Butte. 

    A stunt rider was injured Friday afternoon on day two of Evel Knievel Days in Butte. 

  • Are Montana fires preventing people from coming to the state?

    Are Montana fires preventing people from coming to the state?

    Friday, July 28 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-07-28 23:46:00 GMT

    Back in 2015 when the Reynolds Creek fire burned over 4,000 acres in Glacier National Park the Flathead Valley saw a 20% decrease in tourism. 

    Back in 2015 when the Reynolds Creek fire burned over 4,000 acres in Glacier National Park the Flathead Valley saw a 20% decrease in tourism. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Arlee Junkyard Fire Contained

    Arlee Junkyard Fire Contained

    Thursday, July 27 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-07-28 03:37:59 GMT

    Arlee Fire Department will be on-call Thursday night. 

    Arlee Fire Department will be on-call Thursday night. 

  • Fire breaks out in Arlee auto salvage

    Fire breaks out in Arlee auto salvage

    Thursday, July 27 2017 6:46 PM EDT2017-07-27 22:46:31 GMT

    A Chinook helicopter came to the rescue after a fire in Arlee broke out at Kelly's Auto Salvage. 

    A Chinook helicopter came to the rescue after a fire in Arlee broke out at Kelly's Auto Salvage. 

  • Fundraiser in honor of Trenton Johnson to benefit Wildland Firefighter Foundation

    Fundraiser in honor of Trenton Johnson to benefit Wildland Firefighter Foundation

    Thursday, July 27 2017 9:55 PM EDT2017-07-28 01:55:47 GMT

    A very fun time this weekend will benefit a very important cause. A local crafter of amazing meat pastries is using Hamilton’s Microbrew Fest to raise money for wildland firefighters.  She’s doing it in the name of a young man - - Trenton Johnson - - who died earlier this month fighting a wildfire. 

    A very fun time this weekend will benefit a very important cause. A local crafter of amazing meat pastries is using Hamilton’s Microbrew Fest to raise money for wildland firefighters.  She’s doing it in the name of a young man - - Trenton Johnson - - who died earlier this month fighting a wildfire. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.