Collaboration for fire plan on National Bison Range

CSKT Tribal Fire Control employees will be implementing a federal fire prevention plan at the National Bison Range at the request of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

The three-year plan will treat about 4,500 acres of forest and grasslands as part off a Department of Interior fuels management funding program called The Reserved Treaty Rights Land Initiative.

Federal employees designed the plan that will be carried out by a tribal work force.

This program treats and restores lands either near or within Indian reservations. The work helps remedy the buildup of fuels caused by past federal management fire suppression practices that excluded indigenous fire-use practices. CSKT is also doing similar work in the Lolo National Forest.

The Tribes work closely with the Lolo National Forest and National Bison Range on cultural resource issues, border fire responses, multi-jurisdictional large fire management and cooperative training and fire prevention activities.

Collaborative activities date back to 1995, which include contributions like prescribed fire plan writing expertise and supplying workers and equipment to implement maintenance projects within the range complex. Collaborative work took place on the NBR in the form of prescribed fire-burn plan assistance, manpower, and fire suppression resources. The NBR and CSKT continue to maintain an annual fuels treatment MOU and Mutual Aid Fire Suppression Agreement.

Of that 4,500 acres, 1,000 will be thinned and implement mechanical pile treatments, 1,950 acres will have prescribe fired treatments and 1,550 acres will use noxious weed treatment. Reach will collect data to aid future ecological planning and fuels/fire treatment.