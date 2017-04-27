Bullock seeks to bring back resort tax increase proposal - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Bullock seeks to bring back resort tax increase proposal

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Gov. Steve Bullock is making another attempt to pass a bill allow Montana's designated resort communities to increase the 3 percent sales tax they now collect.
    
The proposal would allow those communities to impose an additional 1 percent local option tax to expand worker housing or improve infrastructure.
    
The original bill failed in the Senate earlier this legislative session.
    
But Bullock attempted to revive it Thursday by attaching it to a separate bill as an amendatory veto.
    
His amendments also would create a new "natural resource impact area" designation for communities with less than 20,000 people affected by energy or timber production.
    
Those areas would be allowed to charge a 4 percent lodging tax to pay for infrastructure needs.
    
The House and Senate would have to vote approve the governor's amendments before they adjourn the session.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

