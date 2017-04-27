UPDATE: Victim ID in homicide investigation in Evergreen

A police officer has been identified as the alleged shooter in a Bozeman homicide/suicide from July 29. Zach Heninger, 40, was an officer with the Bozeman Police Department. The victim has been named as 31-year-old Danielle Heninger.
Numbers are up by 30% compared to last year and this year’s June visitation numbers broke last year’s.
Have you seen this girl?
Former UM Football player Beau Donaldson is scheduled to be released Monday after spending 72 hours behind bars.
A head on collision occurred by mile marker 140 on Highway 2 in Columbia Falls.
Missoula Rural Fire District worked swiftly in the early hours of Monday morning to knock down a fire coming from the roof the business, A-Core Concrete, located on Futurity Drive. The first responding units reported smoke coming from the eves of the structure on all sides. Crews found the fire isolated to a single utility truck that was parked inside the bays of the business. Luckily, the fire didn't spread. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Rocker fire began around 1PM off Bluebird Trail and burned an estimated half a mile of forestry in the area.
