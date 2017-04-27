UPDATE: Victim ID in homicide investigation in Evergreen

UPDATE:

The victim has been identified as 34 year old Anthony Andrew Walthers. Walthers is a transient from the Kalispell area.

The case continues to be under investigation. The third male present on the bridge at the time of the incident has been interviewed, and is not considered a suspect.

Deputies and search and rescue members are continuing the search for the victim on the Flathead River. At this time his body has not been recovered.

On the morning of Friday, April 28th the Flathead County Sheriff's Office sent out a press release identifying two individuals involved in the April 26 homicide in Evergreen.

According to the press release 26 year old Cecil Thomas Rice was arrested and initially charged with Deliberate homicide and Tampering with Evidence. Rice has been identified as a transient who has been living in the Kalispell area.

The second arrest that was made was 26 year old Heather Joy Meeker who was charged with Accountability to Deliberate Homicide and Tampering with Evidence. Meeker is also a transient who has been living in the Kalispell area.

Sheriff Chuck Curry believes that the victim in this case has been identified, but his name is being withheld until his next of kin is notified.

There is still no body, but efforts will continue throughout the weekend.

In a press release sent out by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office they report that last night, April 26, after 7 pm they received a report of a man in distress in the Flathead River near the old steel bridge on Holt Stage.

The press release details that the man was floating down the center of the river. He continued downstream for a few hundred yards, then disappeared under the water.

Information gathered from witnesses show that the man was with three other individuals on the old steel bridge.

The unknown victim is described as a man approximately 50-60 years of age with a grey stubble beard, dark short hair, of average height and build. He was wearing a dark coat at the time.

Sheriff Chuck Curry spoke with ABCFOX Montana who told us, "The victim was accompanied by other people who exited the area fairly rapidly. And again we don't know, we're still working on the case so we're treating this as a potential homicide."

The three unknown individuals seen with the victim are:

An adult woman, late teens to early 20’s, heavyset, with long dark hair with blond tips. The hair was cut to a point in the back.

A thin man in his late teens to early 20’s, wearing dark baggy pants and a black hoody.

An average build man in his late teens to early 20’s, wearing baggy pants

As of right now the Sheriff's department knows the three individuals left the scene in a minivan which was an older dark Maroon van with local plates. And while the identity of the victim and suspects are still unknown the Sheriff's Department is considering this case a homicide,

The investigation is on-going.

The Sheriff's Department asks that anyone with information on the identity of the victim, suspects, or witnesses contact the Flathead County Sheriff Detective Division at 406-758-5600.