UPDATE: Victim ID in homicide investigation in Evergreen - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

UPDATE: Victim ID in homicide investigation in Evergreen

Posted: Updated:
EVERGREEN -

UPDATE:

The victim has been identified as 34 year old Anthony Andrew Walthers. Walthers is a transient from the Kalispell area. 

The case continues to be under investigation.  The third male present on the bridge at the time of the incident has been interviewed, and is not considered a suspect.

Deputies and search and rescue members are continuing the search for the victim on the Flathead River.  At this time his body has not been recovered. 

On the morning of Friday, April 28th the Flathead County Sheriff's Office sent out a press release identifying two individuals involved in the April 26 homicide in Evergreen.

According to the press release 26 year old Cecil Thomas Rice was arrested and initially charged with Deliberate homicide and Tampering with Evidence.  Rice has been identified as a transient who has been living in the Kalispell area.

The second arrest that was made was 26 year old Heather Joy Meeker who was charged with Accountability to Deliberate Homicide and Tampering with Evidence.  Meeker is also a transient who has been living in the Kalispell area.

Sheriff Chuck Curry believes that the victim in this case has been identified, but his name is being withheld until his next of kin is notified.

There is still no body, but efforts will continue throughout the weekend.

In a press release sent out by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office they report that last night, April 26, after 7 pm they received a report of a man in distress in the Flathead River near the old steel bridge on Holt Stage. 

The press release details that the man was floating down the center of the river.  He continued downstream for a few hundred yards, then disappeared under the water.

Information gathered from witnesses show that the man was with three other individuals on the old steel bridge. 

The unknown victim is described as a man approximately 50-60 years of age with a grey stubble beard, dark short hair, of average height and build. He was wearing a dark coat at the time.

Sheriff Chuck Curry spoke with ABCFOX Montana who told us, "The victim was accompanied by other people who exited the area fairly rapidly.  And again we don't know, we're still working on the case so we're treating this as a potential homicide."

The three unknown individuals seen with the victim are:

An adult woman, late teens to early 20’s, heavyset, with long dark hair with blond tips. The hair was cut to a point in the back. 

A thin man in his late teens to early 20’s, wearing dark baggy pants and a black hoody.

An average build man in his late teens to early 20’s, wearing baggy pants

As of right now the Sheriff's department knows the three individuals left the scene in a minivan which was an older dark Maroon van with local plates.  And while the identity of the victim and suspects are still unknown the Sheriff's Department is considering this case a homicide,

The investigation is on-going.

The Sheriff's Department asks that anyone with information on the identity of the victim, suspects, or witnesses contact the Flathead County Sheriff Detective Division at 406-758-5600.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Evacuations orders for Quartz Creek

    Evacuations orders for Quartz Creek

    Friday, July 28 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-07-28 19:38:09 GMT

    The Mineral County Sheriff's Office has issued a Stage 3 Evacuation Order for Quartz Creek. Occupants of the affected area are asked to leave immediately. 

    The Mineral County Sheriff's Office has issued a Stage 3 Evacuation Order for Quartz Creek. Occupants of the affected area are asked to leave immediately. 

  • Stunt rider injured in Evel Knievel Days crash

    Friday, July 28 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-07-28 23:36:29 GMT

    A stunt rider was injured Friday afternoon on day two of Evel Knievel Days in Butte. 

    A stunt rider was injured Friday afternoon on day two of Evel Knievel Days in Butte. 

  • Are Montana fires preventing people from coming to the state?

    Are Montana fires preventing people from coming to the state?

    Friday, July 28 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-07-28 23:46:00 GMT

    Back in 2015 when the Reynolds Creek fire burned over 4,000 acres in Glacier National Park the Flathead Valley saw a 20% decrease in tourism. 

    Back in 2015 when the Reynolds Creek fire burned over 4,000 acres in Glacier National Park the Flathead Valley saw a 20% decrease in tourism. 

  • Arlee Junkyard Fire Contained

    Arlee Junkyard Fire Contained

    Thursday, July 27 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-07-28 03:37:59 GMT

    Arlee Fire Department will be on-call Thursday night. 

    Arlee Fire Department will be on-call Thursday night. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Fundraiser in honor of Trenton Johnson to benefit Wildland Firefighter Foundation

    Fundraiser in honor of Trenton Johnson to benefit Wildland Firefighter Foundation

    Thursday, July 27 2017 9:55 PM EDT2017-07-28 01:55:47 GMT

    A very fun time this weekend will benefit a very important cause. A local crafter of amazing meat pastries is using Hamilton’s Microbrew Fest to raise money for wildland firefighters.  She’s doing it in the name of a young man - - Trenton Johnson - - who died earlier this month fighting a wildfire. 

    A very fun time this weekend will benefit a very important cause. A local crafter of amazing meat pastries is using Hamilton’s Microbrew Fest to raise money for wildland firefighters.  She’s doing it in the name of a young man - - Trenton Johnson - - who died earlier this month fighting a wildfire. 

  • Fire breaks out in Arlee auto salvage

    Fire breaks out in Arlee auto salvage

    Thursday, July 27 2017 6:46 PM EDT2017-07-27 22:46:31 GMT

    A Chinook helicopter came to the rescue after a fire in Arlee broke out at Kelly's Auto Salvage. 

    A Chinook helicopter came to the rescue after a fire in Arlee broke out at Kelly's Auto Salvage. 

  • Wildfire season smoke can affect your eyes

    Wildfire season smoke can affect your eyes

    Saturday, July 29 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-07-29 04:53:04 GMT

    When it comes to health during fire season, we often hear about air quality and respiratory problems, but doctors want you to know about the effect the smoke can have on not just your lungs but also your eyes. 

    When it comes to health during fire season, we often hear about air quality and respiratory problems, but doctors want you to know about the effect the smoke can have on not just your lungs but also your eyes. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.