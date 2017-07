Rain and snow continues across Montana. You’ll find some icy roads over the higher mountain passes this morning, but it should melt off soon. More rain today with cooler daytime highs, then more rain and snow Friday morning. Here are Thursday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 42°/29° Butte: 42°/27° Kalispell: 47°/35° Missoula: 48°/35°