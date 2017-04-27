$800k levy bill on Missoula school election

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office has issued a Stage 3 Evacuation Order for Quartz Creek. Occupants of the affected area are asked to leave immediately.
The Mineral County Sheriff's Office has issued a Stage 3 Evacuation Order for Quartz Creek. Occupants of the affected area are asked to leave immediately.
Arlee Fire Department will be on-call Thursday night.
Arlee Fire Department will be on-call Thursday night.
Back in 2015 when the Reynolds Creek fire burned over 4,000 acres in Glacier National Park the Flathead Valley saw a 20% decrease in tourism.
Back in 2015 when the Reynolds Creek fire burned over 4,000 acres in Glacier National Park the Flathead Valley saw a 20% decrease in tourism.
A very fun time this weekend will benefit a very important cause. A local crafter of amazing meat pastries is using Hamilton’s Microbrew Fest to raise money for wildland firefighters. She’s doing it in the name of a young man - - Trenton Johnson - - who died earlier this month fighting a wildfire.
A very fun time this weekend will benefit a very important cause. A local crafter of amazing meat pastries is using Hamilton’s Microbrew Fest to raise money for wildland firefighters. She’s doing it in the name of a young man - - Trenton Johnson - - who died earlier this month fighting a wildfire.
A stunt rider was injured Friday afternoon on day two of Evel Knievel Days in Butte.
A stunt rider was injured Friday afternoon on day two of Evel Knievel Days in Butte.
ATHOL, Idaho - A 31-year-old Sandpoint woman was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol, Idaho. Idaho State Police say Samantha Wolf of Sandpoint was traveling southbound on Highway 95 in the northbound lanes and crashed into a semi-truck head-on. ISP says Wolf was wearing a seatbelt, but was pronounced dead at the scene.
ATHOL, Idaho - A 31-year-old Sandpoint woman was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol, Idaho. Idaho State Police say Samantha Wolf of Sandpoint was traveling southbound on Highway 95 in the northbound lanes and crashed into a semi-truck head-on. ISP says Wolf was wearing a seatbelt, but was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Chinook helicopter came to the rescue after a fire in Arlee broke out at Kelly's Auto Salvage.
A Chinook helicopter came to the rescue after a fire in Arlee broke out at Kelly's Auto Salvage.