$800k levy bill on Missoula school election

MISSOULA -

Missoula County Public Schools have one item on their special election ballot this year, and it’s a big one. 

The proposed general fund levy would cost nearly $805,000, to allow more funding for teachers.

While the levy would address the “growing pains” of a county that is currently facing an increase in school enrollment, will taxpayers be willing add more taxes less than two years after voting to approve the multi-million dollar SmartSchool 2020 bonds?

Todd Solinger, an 11-year resident of Missoula, said he doesn’t see any issue with supporting the levy.

“I’m for it because it's going to benefit the children, and about the only way you can get moneys for the schooling is through some type of bond or levy like this,” said Solinger, who also has children at the ages of 10, 8, and 3 himself.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Mark Thane pointed out this levy will not serve to renovate any schools, like SmartSchools 2020 is currently focusing on, saying it is solely to support current— and hire new— teachers into the county.

“In order to staff, to meet accreditation standards, and to provide the program materials for that increased student enrollment, it's important that we increase the budget capacity,” said Thane. “If the voters see fit approve this request, it would increase our operating budget by 2.4% for fiscal year 2018."

For homeowners in Missoula, the levy would cost around $10-20 per year, depending on the value of a homeowner’s property.

Solinger's opinion? That shouldn't be too much to ask.

“If you can't come up with that being a homeowner in the city, I have three kids and I don't have an issue with that,” he said. “I feel it will benefit the schools immensely, and that's what we need to do."

Final ballots are required to be submitted by May 2nd.

