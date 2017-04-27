Pair of grand openings on Saturday in Missoula - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Pair of grand openings on Saturday in Missoula

MISSOULA -

A pair of grand openings in Missoula are set for Saturday, April 29th, as the Garden City's recreation scene gets two major boosts.

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies will take place this for the opening of the Bitterroot Trail Bridge and the Fort Missoula Regional Park.

The following is a press release issued by the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, as a preview of Saturday’s trail bridge grand opening:

“The bridge, a project of the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, is a steel arch bicycle/pedestrian bridge across South Reserve Street near the intersection of Reserve Street and Brooks Street. It is 707 feet long from ramp landing to ramp landing, with a 190-foot span over South Reserve Street. The bridge deck consists of fiber-reinforced panels. The long-lasting, lightweight, durable deck panels place a lighter load on the bridge superstructure than a traditional concrete deck surface. The bridge deck will sense when there is snow on the deck and automatically turn on the heating system within the decking panels to melt snow and ice from the trail surface. The bridge’s lighting system is programmable and self-adjusting for seasonal day length to automatically control the array of high-efficiency LED light fixtures that light the trail surface and the bridge structure. The middle section of the bridge is removable to accommodate oversized loads traveling on the street below.”

Tod Gass, the MRA senior project coordinator said they’ve received a lot of positive feedback from commuters who travel from various parts of town, saying the bridge will help them.

“They're bicycle commuters, and now they have a safe, convenient way to cross over this wide busy street,” Gass said. “A lot of attention was paid to the architectural detail of the bridge. It’s really a beautiful structure. It fits well within this site, and to me it kind of pays tribute to the railroad, it has sort of that industrial feel to it.”

The ribbon-cutting for the bridge is set for 11:30, and shortly after the bridge is opened, the Fort Missoula will hold its own grand opening.

The following was included in a press statement regarding the massive park project that’s 20 years in the making: 

“Phase 1 construction at Fort Missoula includes the Bella Vista events pavilion, a 5000-sq. ft. timber and stone structure with a fireplace, skylight and portable dance floor, the Bella Vista synthetic turf lighted multi-sport field, up to 10 (depending on the sport) multi-sport natural turf fields, an additional pavilion, two playgrounds, historical interpretation, plus trails, restrooms and parking. The new entrance of the park, located at South Avenue and 33rd St., features a bronze statute commemorating the Fort’s history as headquarters of one of the country’s largest Civilian Conservation Corps districts in the 1930s and ‘40s.”

Recreation Specialist, Ryan Yearous, said with so many people being involved in Missoula, this park is a new haven for people looking to have everything from personal picnics to large tournaments of teams and groups across the Pacific Northwest.  

“Our tagline out here, for the entire Fort Missoula Regional Project, is generations at play,” Yearous said. “We feel that while kids are maybe playing a soccer game or a lacrosse game, grandparents can be out there watching, parents are out there, it's a little something for everybody.”

