Montanans react to President Trump's executive order

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office has issued a Stage 3 Evacuation Order for Quartz Creek. Occupants of the affected area are asked to leave immediately.
ATHOL, Idaho - A 31-year-old Sandpoint woman was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol, Idaho. Idaho State Police say Samantha Wolf of Sandpoint was traveling southbound on Highway 95 in the northbound lanes and crashed into a semi-truck head-on. ISP says Wolf was wearing a seatbelt, but was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Chinook helicopter came to the rescue after a fire in Arlee broke out at Kelly's Auto Salvage.
A very fun time this weekend will benefit a very important cause. A local crafter of amazing meat pastries is using Hamilton’s Microbrew Fest to raise money for wildland firefighters. She’s doing it in the name of a young man - - Trenton Johnson - - who died earlier this month fighting a wildfire.
Back in 2015 when the Reynolds Creek fire burned over 4,000 acres in Glacier National Park the Flathead Valley saw a 20% decrease in tourism.
A stunt rider was injured Friday afternoon on day two of Evel Knievel Days in Butte.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Thursday marks one year since a devastating windstorm blew through Spokane, knocking down trees and power poles, and leaving hundreds of thousands of people in the dark.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Thursday marks one year since a devastating windstorm blew through Spokane, knocking down trees and power poles, and leaving hundreds of thousands of people in the dark. All this week on KHQ, we'll be looking back and sharing the untold stories of one of the worst storms in our region's history.