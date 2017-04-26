Montanans react to President Trump's executive order - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montanans react to President Trump's executive order

Wednesday President Trump signed an executive order that could trim or completely eliminate federal protection for certain national monuments.

More than 25 monuments will be reviewed.

The EO also gives Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke the power to review any monument designation over the last 21 years, which would potentially make the effective list more than 50.

The Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument in Montana is one of the dozens of National Monuments being reviewed by the Interior Department.

John Todd, who guided excursions in the area, located along the Missouri River for more than 10 seasons, calls the monument his second home.

"It's a place that I took my two daughters before they could crawl on their first multi day river trip and we've been back every year since," said Todd.   

Cattle rancher Rod McClure, whose wife's family homesteaded on the land near the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument questions federal management of the land.

"We have some grazing permits within the national monument and we have some deeded land that borders the monument for probably two miles or so that we border right against."

President Trump this morning signed an executive order that would allow for the review of more than 230 million acres of land now designated at national monuments.

Interior Secretary Zinke says this is not a removal of national monuments.

"This executive order does not remove any monuments and this executive order does not weaken any environmental protections on any public lands."

President Trump said by signing this order, he is stopping an abuse of federal power and giving power back to the states and not allowing the federal government to lock up millions of acres of land and water.

Todd says losing the Upper Missouri River Breaks as a national monument would be a huge blow not just to him, but to Montana.\

Todd said, "In fact a Colorado college poll that just came out says that 77 percent of Montanans approve of the designations that we have in this state so the question is, you know Montanans are proud of the monuments we have here, so why isn't Secretary Zinke?"

But McClure said he's worried he won't be able to allow his cattle to graze on the land, owned by his family for generations.

"I am concerned about the valuation of that land, you know within it. Whether it would ever be condemned or taken I don't know that I’m not saying that they would or wouldn't I just have concerns about that too."

