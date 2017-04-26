Special election ballots are keeping the Gallatin County Courthouse busy

Preparations for the special election and school elections are putting a lot of stress on Gallatin County’s election department.

How much is this costing Gallatin County?

It’s costing $200,000 and a lot of extra work for election officials here at the Gallatin County courthouse.

ABC FOX Montana stopped by the department to get an in-depth look at just how they're keeping everything organized so both elections will go smoothly.

Phones are ringing off the hook at the Gallatin County Courthouse.

“We are crazy busy,” said Charlotte Mills, election administrator.

Charlotte Mills, election administrator, says they are especially busy right now getting ready for the school election and the special congressional election.

"Right now we are trying to get the stuffing of the ballots done for all the absentee that go out on May 2nd for the special election that's going to occur on May 25th,” said Mills. “Everybody that signed up an absentee ballots will get a ballot in the mail and then we have a countywide at school action going on and so we have sent out 60,000 mail ballot and we're in the process of receiving the voting ballots back."

She tells me the process of juggling the two large ballots can be tricky.

"So everything is color coded and stored in different places so that we hope we can keep everything straight,” said Mills. “It’s been really hard trying to keep it straight."

She tells me there is one thing voters must know before they drop in their ballots.

"Voters need to make sure that when they have their school ballot they chose the envelope for the school ballot that is blue,” said Mills. “And the May 25th ballot is in a green set with green envelopes and they cannot combine the two colors."