Special election ballots are keeping the Gallatin County Courthouse busy

Special election ballots are keeping the Gallatin County Courthouse busy

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

Preparations for the special election and school elections are putting a lot of stress on Gallatin County’s election department.

How much is this costing Gallatin County?

It’s costing $200,000 and a lot of extra work for election officials here at the Gallatin County courthouse.

ABC FOX Montana stopped by the department to get an in-depth look at just how they're keeping everything organized so both elections will go smoothly.

Phones are ringing off the hook at the Gallatin County Courthouse.

“We are crazy busy,” said Charlotte Mills, election administrator.

Charlotte Mills, election administrator, says they are especially busy right now getting ready for the school election and the special congressional election.

"Right now we are trying to get the stuffing of the ballots done for all the absentee that go out on May 2nd for the special election that's going to occur on May 25th,” said Mills. “Everybody that signed up an absentee ballots will get a ballot in the mail and then we have a countywide at school action going on and so we have sent out 60,000 mail ballot and we're in the process of receiving the voting ballots back."

She tells me the process of juggling the two large ballots can be tricky.

"So everything is color coded and stored in different places so that we hope we can keep everything straight,” said Mills. “It’s been really hard trying to keep it straight."

She tells me there is one thing voters must know before they drop in their ballots.

"Voters need to make sure that when they have their school ballot they chose the envelope for the school ballot that is blue,” said Mills. “And the May 25th ballot is in a green set with green envelopes and they cannot combine the two colors."  

    Friday, July 28 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-07-28 19:38:09 GMT

    The Mineral County Sheriff's Office has issued a Stage 3 Evacuation Order for Quartz Creek. Occupants of the affected area are asked to leave immediately. 

    The Mineral County Sheriff's Office has issued a Stage 3 Evacuation Order for Quartz Creek. Occupants of the affected area are asked to leave immediately. 

    Saturday, July 15 2017 9:20 PM EDT2017-07-16 01:20:53 GMT

    ATHOL, Idaho - A 31-year-old Sandpoint woman was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol, Idaho. Idaho State Police say Samantha Wolf of Sandpoint was traveling southbound on Highway 95 in the northbound lanes and crashed into a semi-truck head-on. ISP says Wolf was wearing a seatbelt, but was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    ATHOL, Idaho - A 31-year-old Sandpoint woman was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 95 near Athol, Idaho. Idaho State Police say Samantha Wolf of Sandpoint was traveling southbound on Highway 95 in the northbound lanes and crashed into a semi-truck head-on. ISP says Wolf was wearing a seatbelt, but was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    Thursday, July 27 2017 6:46 PM EDT2017-07-27 22:46:31 GMT

    A Chinook helicopter came to the rescue after a fire in Arlee broke out at Kelly's Auto Salvage. 

    A Chinook helicopter came to the rescue after a fire in Arlee broke out at Kelly's Auto Salvage. 

    Thursday, July 27 2017 9:55 PM EDT2017-07-28 01:55:47 GMT

    A very fun time this weekend will benefit a very important cause. A local crafter of amazing meat pastries is using Hamilton’s Microbrew Fest to raise money for wildland firefighters.  She’s doing it in the name of a young man - - Trenton Johnson - - who died earlier this month fighting a wildfire. 

    A very fun time this weekend will benefit a very important cause. A local crafter of amazing meat pastries is using Hamilton’s Microbrew Fest to raise money for wildland firefighters.  She’s doing it in the name of a young man - - Trenton Johnson - - who died earlier this month fighting a wildfire. 

    Friday, July 28 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-07-28 23:46:00 GMT

    Back in 2015 when the Reynolds Creek fire burned over 4,000 acres in Glacier National Park the Flathead Valley saw a 20% decrease in tourism. 

    Back in 2015 when the Reynolds Creek fire burned over 4,000 acres in Glacier National Park the Flathead Valley saw a 20% decrease in tourism. 

    Friday, July 28 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-07-28 23:36:29 GMT

    A stunt rider was injured Friday afternoon on day two of Evel Knievel Days in Butte. 

    A stunt rider was injured Friday afternoon on day two of Evel Knievel Days in Butte. 

    Thursday, July 11 2013 9:23 PM EDT2013-07-12 01:23:04 GMT
    SPOKANE, Wash. – It's a classic show millions of Americans have watched for years and this week "Dateline" heads to the Inland Northwest showcasing a tragic murder that left a mother dead and a father behind bars.
    SPOKANE, Wash. – It's a classic show millions of Americans have watched for years and this week "Dateline" heads to the Inland Northwest showcasing a tragic murder that left a mother dead and a father behind bars. A little more than a month ago a jury convicted Clay Starbuck for the murder of his ex-wife Chanin Starbuck.

    Thursday, November 17 2016 1:47 PM EST2016-11-17 18:47:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Thursday marks one year since a devastating windstorm blew through Spokane, knocking down trees and power poles, and leaving hundreds of thousands of people in the dark.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Thursday marks one year since a devastating windstorm blew through Spokane, knocking down trees and power poles, and leaving hundreds of thousands of people in the dark. All this week on KHQ, we'll be looking back and sharing the untold stories of one of the worst storms in our region's history. Look for stories all week long on KHQ at 5 and 6. 

