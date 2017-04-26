Butte Man on Mission to Raise Funds for Original Festival

In Butte, a local man is on a mission to make the Mining City a hot spot for music and entertainment.

He's turning to crowd funding and some interesting challenges to make it possible.

It was twelve hours of shooting baskets at the Knight of Columbus that took a toll on Butte America Foundation Board Member Matt Boyle.

"I had blisters on my fingers and toes just from catching the ball and jumping up and down...and shooting so much. My elbow by the end of it was just like couldn't work. I couldn't extend my arm after a while. It was pretty painful,” said Boyle.

But each basket represented a goal to Boyle; raising money for the Original Festival.

A hip hop and electronic festival that has brought in big-name artists and thousands of people from all around the northwest.

Through Facebook Live challenges like his 6,000 baskets and a Go Fund Me page, Boyle has raised $14,000 of his $20,000 goal.

Boyle said he has some big plans for this year's Original Festival.

"We got some cool stuff we are going to do for our production, as far as the main stage goes. We got some new tricks up our sleeves...but I can't really say...but it will be very cool. We will do some stuff that none of the other festivals have done there before, in terms of visuals,” said Boyle.

He said his taking a break from shooting baskets, but will continue to do Facebook Lives to encourage people to donate.

However, no matter how much or little you can donate, Boyle is offering a return.

If your donation is in the hundreds or thousands there are all sorts of all-access packages like your own private party.

But if you at least donate $25 will get tickets early to the Original Festival.

Keep in mind the deadline to donate to Boyle’s Go Fund Me page is May 1st.