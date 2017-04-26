Get ready to color in the lines with Glacier National Park - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Get ready to color in the lines with Glacier National Park

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK -

There's a new adult coloring book coming out with Glacier National Park as it's character. 

With almost three million visitors this past season, "The Crown of the Continent' coloring book" is packed with forty-four designs for your inner child and artist featuring the park.

One page features Many Glacier Hotel with an in-depth description of the Hotel's history, so artists can expand their knowledge while they color.  While another shows two bighorn sheep charging each other, while the description talks about how long battles between two rams can last. 

Author and Illustrator Dave Ember is from Bend Oregon and he illustrated two successful coloring books for Yellowstone National Park and Yosemite National Park.

Each coloring page is perforated so you can tear and share your creation with your friends and family.

Along with coloring there are maps and historical descriptions of Glacier National Park with each coloring page in the book.

The coloring book will be available in May.

