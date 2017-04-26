Tourists keep coming to Whitefish, will they all fit?

In the Flathead Valley, tourists just keep coming but the question is, is there room for everyone?

So, Whitefish is looking at a tourism plan and those with the Whitefish Convention and Visitors Bureau say over six-hundred thousand people toured the area. And a plan must be put into place to accommodate these large volumes.

The Visitors Bureau met about it Monday and decided to take a closer look at a proposed ten year plan, the plan will focus on repeat visitors from outside of the state.

Dylan Boyle with the bureau says they want to make sure quality of life is not compromised by visitors,

“The idea behind a tourism master plan is to look at potential long term vision for tourism would look like for whitefish, for say the next 20 years,” says Boyle. “What do we want to sustainable economic development of tourism to be.”

We are told, everyone will have a hand in this plan, including the pedestrian and bicycle community and the city manager.