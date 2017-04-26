Montana Legislature scales back proposed 'Ferrari tax'

A very fun time this weekend will benefit a very important cause. A local crafter of amazing meat pastries is using Hamilton’s Microbrew Fest to raise money for wildland firefighters. She’s doing it in the name of a young man - - Trenton Johnson - - who died earlier this month fighting a wildfire.

A very fun time this weekend will benefit a very important cause. A local crafter of amazing meat pastries is using Hamilton’s Microbrew Fest to raise money for wildland firefighters. She’s doing it in the name of a young man - - Trenton Johnson - - who died earlier this month fighting a wildfire.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office has issued a Stage 3 Evacuation Order for Quartz Creek. Occupants of the affected area are asked to leave immediately.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office has issued a Stage 3 Evacuation Order for Quartz Creek. Occupants of the affected area are asked to leave immediately.

A Chinook helicopter came to the rescue after a fire in Arlee broke out at Kelly's Auto Salvage.

A Chinook helicopter came to the rescue after a fire in Arlee broke out at Kelly's Auto Salvage.

An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort. On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.)

An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort. On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.)

The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your