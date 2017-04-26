Montana man struck by SUV then ticketed for jaywalking

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana man who was injured after being struck by a sport utility vehicle in Billings has been cited for jaywalking.



Police say 81-year-old Harold Bohrer was crossing the street outside of the crosswalk on Tuesday afternoon when he was hit by an SUV that was pulling out of a parking lot.



Lt. Neil Lawrence says Bohrer was taken to the hospital.

The Billings Gazette reports Bohrer's injuries were not life-threatening.

