Sen. Daines announces $2.5 million for LIbby asbestos health sc - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Sen. Daines announces $2.5 million for LIbby asbestos health screening

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

United State Senator Daines' office released the following information to media Wednesday securing funding for those dealing with asbestos related disease. In the release seen below, Daines talks about the CARD clinic located in Libby Montana and how work being done there is helping residents suffering from asbestos exposure. 

The release is below....

U.S. SENATE —U.S. Senator Steve Daines today announced $2,499,99.00 in funding for the Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) Clinic for asbestos health screening.

“The Center for Asbestos Related Disease is a vital nonprofit resource that helps with identification treatment, and research for those with asbestos exposure,” said Daines. “Too many Montana families have suffered at the hands of asbestos and through this additional funding, Dr. Black and his team will be able to continue the excellent work they have been doing and the people of Libby will have the support they need to fight the consequences of this deadly carcinogen.”

“CARD is once more greatly appreciative of Sen. Daines’ efforts to maintain the much needed services for the people of Libby, both former and current residents, who have been effected by this exposure. This means a great deal for us all.” Dr. Brad Black.

In 2009, Libby was declared a Public Health Emergency after linking years of asbestos exposure to the now closed W.R. Grace & Co. mine.  

On April 7, 2017, Daines recognized the people of Libby, Montana, for their resiliency and strength in confronting economic, environmental and public health challenges as Montanan of the Week.

On March 30, 2017, Daines introduced a U.S. Senate resolution to raise awareness about the devastating impacts of asbestos on communities and families by designating the first week of April as National Asbestos Awareness Week.

On March 6, 2017, Daines urged U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives leadership to protect the residents of Libby by preserving provisions to treat those affected by asbestos.

On June 14, 2016, Daines announced $190,000 in funding for Montana State University to increase quality healthcare services and for asbestos research. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fundraiser in honor of Trenton Johnson to benefit Wildland Firefighter Foundation

    Fundraiser in honor of Trenton Johnson to benefit Wildland Firefighter Foundation

    Thursday, July 27 2017 9:55 PM EDT2017-07-28 01:55:47 GMT

    A very fun time this weekend will benefit a very important cause. A local crafter of amazing meat pastries is using Hamilton’s Microbrew Fest to raise money for wildland firefighters.  She’s doing it in the name of a young man - - Trenton Johnson - - who died earlier this month fighting a wildfire. 

    A very fun time this weekend will benefit a very important cause. A local crafter of amazing meat pastries is using Hamilton’s Microbrew Fest to raise money for wildland firefighters.  She’s doing it in the name of a young man - - Trenton Johnson - - who died earlier this month fighting a wildfire. 

  • Evacuations orders for Quartz Creek

    Evacuations orders for Quartz Creek

    Friday, July 28 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-07-28 19:38:09 GMT

    The Mineral County Sheriff's Office has issued a Stage 3 Evacuation Order for Quartz Creek. Occupants of the affected area are asked to leave immediately. 

    The Mineral County Sheriff's Office has issued a Stage 3 Evacuation Order for Quartz Creek. Occupants of the affected area are asked to leave immediately. 

  • Fire breaks out in Arlee auto salvage

    Fire breaks out in Arlee auto salvage

    Thursday, July 27 2017 6:46 PM EDT2017-07-27 22:46:31 GMT

    A Chinook helicopter came to the rescue after a fire in Arlee broke out at Kelly's Auto Salvage. 

    A Chinook helicopter came to the rescue after a fire in Arlee broke out at Kelly's Auto Salvage. 

  • Arlee Junkyard Fire Contained

    Arlee Junkyard Fire Contained

    Thursday, July 27 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-07-28 03:37:59 GMT

    Arlee Fire Department will be on-call Thursday night. 

    Arlee Fire Department will be on-call Thursday night. 

  • 18-year-old mountain biker dies despite life-saving efforts

    18-year-old mountain biker dies despite life-saving efforts

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-07-25 22:08:35 GMT

    An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort.  On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.) 

    An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort.  On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.) 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • How Montana's Wildfires get their names

    How Montana's Wildfires get their names

    Thursday, July 27 2017 11:51 PM EDT2017-07-28 03:51:13 GMT

    From the Lolo Peak Fire to the Lodgepole Complex Fire, fires are popping up across the state. 

    From the Lolo Peak Fire to the Lodgepole Complex Fire, fires are popping up across the state. 

  • Fire Crews deal with thick smoke from Sunrise Fire

    Fire Crews deal with thick smoke from Sunrise Fire

    Thursday, July 27 2017 12:46 AM EDT2017-07-27 04:46:58 GMT

    Sunrise Fire continues to grow; it's now at 2,730 acres and with thick wildlife smoke around the Tarkio area.

    Sunrise Fire continues to grow; it's now at 2,730 acres and with thick wildlife smoke around the Tarkio area.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.