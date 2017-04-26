Sen. Daines announces $2.5 million for LIbby asbestos health screening

United State Senator Daines' office released the following information to media Wednesday securing funding for those dealing with asbestos related disease. In the release seen below, Daines talks about the CARD clinic located in Libby Montana and how work being done there is helping residents suffering from asbestos exposure.

The release is below....

U.S. SENATE —U.S. Senator Steve Daines today announced $2,499,99.00 in funding for the Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) Clinic for asbestos health screening.

“The Center for Asbestos Related Disease is a vital nonprofit resource that helps with identification treatment, and research for those with asbestos exposure,” said Daines. “Too many Montana families have suffered at the hands of asbestos and through this additional funding, Dr. Black and his team will be able to continue the excellent work they have been doing and the people of Libby will have the support they need to fight the consequences of this deadly carcinogen.”

“CARD is once more greatly appreciative of Sen. Daines’ efforts to maintain the much needed services for the people of Libby, both former and current residents, who have been effected by this exposure. This means a great deal for us all.” Dr. Brad Black.

In 2009, Libby was declared a Public Health Emergency after linking years of asbestos exposure to the now closed W.R. Grace & Co. mine.

On April 7, 2017, Daines recognized the people of Libby, Montana, for their resiliency and strength in confronting economic, environmental and public health challenges as Montanan of the Week.

On March 30, 2017, Daines introduced a U.S. Senate resolution to raise awareness about the devastating impacts of asbestos on communities and families by designating the first week of April as National Asbestos Awareness Week.

On March 6, 2017, Daines urged U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives leadership to protect the residents of Libby by preserving provisions to treat those affected by asbestos.

On June 14, 2016, Daines announced $190,000 in funding for Montana State University to increase quality healthcare services and for asbestos research.