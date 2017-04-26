Hollywood actress Alyssa Milano campaigns for Rob Quist in Bozem - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Hollywood actress Alyssa Milano campaigns for Rob Quist in Bozeman

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

BOZEMAN- A large group of political supporters gathered on Montana State University's campus Wednesday afternoon to hear Democratic candidate for Congress, Rob Quist speak.

The candidate for Montana's lone seat in Congress, from the Flathead Valley spoke kids on MSU's campus about an issue that will surely impact them, student loans ending up too high and the future of their Montana education.

The seat was left vacant after Ryan Zinke was chosen as the Secretary of Interior for President Trump's cabinet. 

Our reporter from Bozeman, Cassie Schirm was there at the event, she reports that Quist's main point of the rally was to get people out to vote.

Meanwhile, he is getting some help from Hollywood.

Actress Alyssa Milano was joined by his side. Milano has been vocal on her social media sites in recent weeks about the upcoming special elections happening all around country. One that has sparked her interest is the congressional race in Montana. 

She told ABC FOX Montana how this election is a big one for Montana and the rest of the country.

The reason she's joined in on the campaign trail because she wants everyone to know any election affects everyone.

She was seen earlier in the day, flipping pancakes for the MSU event on camps. Students took pictures and were able to chat with her about her political ideas and the reason she made a stop in Montana.

Milano joined Quist for other events during the day, their next stop was the Gallatin County Courthouse.

