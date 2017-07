Rain has already started in some parts of Montana today. Looks like on and off rain will continue most of the day with the chance of a few afternoon t’storms. The SnowZone will be dropping far enough to leave morning snow on many mountain pass roads Thursday and Friday mornings. Expect a brief break from the rain Saturday. Here are Wednesday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 48°/34° Butte: 49°/30° Kalispell: 50°/37° Missoula: 52°/36°