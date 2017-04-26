Bear experts warn mountain bikers to be bear aware

In March, an analysis of the fatal collision last summer between a grizzly bear and a mountain biker came back and found the bear acted in self-defense. Now, as bears begin emerging from their dens and warmer weather draws more people outdoors, bear experts are warning mountain bikers to be bear aware.

Last June, Flathead National Forest law officer Brad Treat was killed after colliding with a bear in Glacier National Park. The analysis says Treat was traveling at high speeds and it's likely that neither him or the bear had enough time to avoid the collision.

The analysis included reviews from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, U.S. Forest Service and Glacier National Park. It says there is a long record of human-bear conflicts associated with mountain biking in bear habitat, but the incident resulting in death was rare. However, bear encounters with cyclists are becoming more common.

According to the "Be Bear Aware" campaign, mountain biking is an activity that involves increased risks and danger of surprise encounters with bears. Campaign coordinator Chuck Bartlebaugh says cyclists are more quiet, they're traveling at higher speeds than hikers and they're also unaware of their surroundings, often focusing on the terrain in front of them.

Alex Gallego is an avid cyclist in Missoula. He says he sees bears all the time while riding.

"It's always on my mind. You can't come out here and not have that as a consideration because, yeah, we're out here and we're sharing the space with a lot of animals and I know just from experience there's a lot of animals really close by. They know you're there and we just don't see them," says Gallego.

Treats death is one of the few cyclists deaths by a bear, but authors of the analysis say with the increase of mountain biking and the steady recovery of threatened grizzly bear populations, surprise encounters with bears resulting in injuries and possibly deaths are likely to increase.

1.2 seconds: that's how long it takes a bear to get to you that is 60 feet away and running 30 miles per hour. What you do in that second could mean the difference between life and death.

Bartlebaugh describes a typical scenario for a mountain biker. They're coming down a path and a bear is hiding behind some bushes. It's a total surprise encounter and the biker doesn't know the bear is there until they're right on top of them.

Bartlebaugh says cyclists should always be in groups, with everyone in the party carrying their own bear spray. He says to make specific sounds when rounding a turn like "ho bear," "hey bear," so you don't catch them by surprise. Other sounds might sound like an injured animal and attract the bear.

If you do pass a bear or see one up ahead on the trail, Bartlebaugh says you can't predict how it might act. Immediately unmount the bike and put it between you and the bear. Then, reach for the bear spray.

"It needs to be spontaneous, done without much thought. So maybe some rehearsal. Kinda look at where a bear might be, where a sound encounter might be and that way your mind is prepared to respond. And that response is important in a close encounter," says Bartlebaugh.

Bartlebaugh says in most cases you wont have to use the bear spray, but you do need to know how.

He says using both hands, unleash the safety clip by pushing up on it, and then direct a powerful expanding cloud in front of the bear. It goes out about 30 feet and there's no need to direct it at the bears eyes.

Be Bear Aware is developing mountain biker safety tips that will be available at a later date. Bartlebaugh is also working on getting signage on trails or recreational sights because he says they really only have warnings directed towards bikers.