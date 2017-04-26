Bear experts warn mountain bikers to be bear aware

And the best way to identify the sweetest and juiciest cherry is picking the darkest and reddest ones.
Once the easement is granted the Flathead Land Trust will begin construction on bird viewing areas for the public.
Columbia Falls Fire Chief Rick Hagen tells us that a common cause of wildfires are cars.
Roberta Curtis was diagnosed with breast cancer and couldn’t make it because she was in the middle of receiving treatment.
For the first time in thirty years the trees for the US Capitol will come from the Kootenai National Forest.
A very fun time this weekend will benefit a very important cause. A local crafter of amazing meat pastries is using Hamilton’s Microbrew Fest to raise money for wildland firefighters. She’s doing it in the name of a young man - - Trenton Johnson - - who died earlier this month fighting a wildfire.
A Chinook helicopter came to the rescue after a fire in Arlee broke out at Kelly's Auto Salvage.
Arlee Fire Department will be on-call Thursday night.
An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort. On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.)
SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Missing and Unidentified Person’s System (NAMUS) reports 895 Washington cases in their database. Their records indicate 37 of those cases are from Spokane and Spokane County.
From the Lolo Peak Fire to the Lodgepole Complex Fire, fires are popping up across the state.
FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A North Dakota woman has lost her job and Fargo police are investigating after she was shown in a video threatening Muslim women in a Walmart parking lot.
