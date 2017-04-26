Bear experts warn mountain bikers to be bear aware - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Bear experts warn mountain bikers to be bear aware

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

In March, an analysis of the fatal collision last summer between a grizzly bear and a mountain biker came back and found the bear acted in self-defense. Now, as bears begin emerging from their dens and warmer weather draws more people outdoors, bear experts are warning mountain bikers to be bear aware.

Last June, Flathead National Forest law officer Brad Treat was killed after colliding with a bear in Glacier National Park. The analysis says Treat was traveling at high speeds and it's likely that neither him or the bear had enough time to avoid the collision. 

The analysis included reviews from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, U.S. Forest Service and Glacier National Park. It says there is a long record of human-bear conflicts associated with mountain biking in bear habitat, but the incident resulting in death was rare. However, bear encounters with cyclists are becoming more common. 

According to the "Be Bear Aware" campaign, mountain biking is an activity that involves increased risks and danger of surprise encounters with bears. Campaign coordinator Chuck Bartlebaugh says cyclists are more quiet, they're traveling at higher speeds than hikers and they're also unaware of their surroundings, often focusing on the terrain in front of them.

Alex Gallego is an avid cyclist in Missoula. He says he sees bears all the time while riding.

"It's always on my mind. You can't come out here and not have that as a consideration because, yeah, we're out here and we're sharing the space with a lot of animals and I know just from experience there's a lot of animals really close by. They know you're there and we just don't see them," says Gallego.

Treats death is one of the few cyclists deaths by a bear, but authors of the analysis say with the increase of mountain biking and the steady recovery of threatened grizzly bear populations, surprise encounters with bears resulting in injuries and possibly deaths are likely to increase.

1.2 seconds: that's how long it takes a bear to get to you that is 60 feet away and running 30 miles per hour. What you do in that second could mean the difference between life and death. 

Bartlebaugh describes a typical scenario for a mountain biker. They're coming down a path and a bear is hiding behind some bushes. It's a total surprise encounter and the biker doesn't know the bear is there until they're right on top of them.

Bartlebaugh says cyclists should always be in groups, with everyone in the party carrying their own bear spray. He says to make specific sounds when rounding a turn like "ho bear," "hey bear," so you don't catch them by surprise. Other sounds might sound like an injured animal and attract the bear.

If you do pass a bear or see one up ahead on the trail, Bartlebaugh says you can't predict how it might act. Immediately unmount the bike and put it between you and the bear. Then, reach for the bear spray.

"It needs to be spontaneous, done without much thought. So maybe some rehearsal. Kinda look at where a bear might be, where a sound encounter might be and that way your mind is prepared to respond. And that response is important in a close encounter," says Bartlebaugh.

Bartlebaugh says in most cases you wont have to use the bear spray, but you do need to know how. 

He says using both hands, unleash the safety clip by pushing up on it, and then direct a powerful expanding cloud in front of the bear. It goes out about 30 feet and there's no need to direct it at the bears eyes. 

Be Bear Aware is developing mountain biker safety tips that will be available at a later date. Bartlebaugh is also working on getting signage on trails or recreational sights because he says they really only have warnings directed towards bikers.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fundraiser in honor of Trenton Johnson to benefit Wildland Firefighter Foundation

    Fundraiser in honor of Trenton Johnson to benefit Wildland Firefighter Foundation

    Thursday, July 27 2017 9:55 PM EDT2017-07-28 01:55:47 GMT

    A very fun time this weekend will benefit a very important cause. A local crafter of amazing meat pastries is using Hamilton’s Microbrew Fest to raise money for wildland firefighters.  She’s doing it in the name of a young man - - Trenton Johnson - - who died earlier this month fighting a wildfire. 

    A very fun time this weekend will benefit a very important cause. A local crafter of amazing meat pastries is using Hamilton’s Microbrew Fest to raise money for wildland firefighters.  She’s doing it in the name of a young man - - Trenton Johnson - - who died earlier this month fighting a wildfire. 

  • Fire breaks out in Arlee auto salvage

    Fire breaks out in Arlee auto salvage

    Thursday, July 27 2017 6:46 PM EDT2017-07-27 22:46:31 GMT

    A Chinook helicopter came to the rescue after a fire in Arlee broke out at Kelly's Auto Salvage. 

    A Chinook helicopter came to the rescue after a fire in Arlee broke out at Kelly's Auto Salvage. 

  • Arlee Junkyard Fire Contained

    Arlee Junkyard Fire Contained

    Thursday, July 27 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-07-28 03:37:59 GMT

    Arlee Fire Department will be on-call Thursday night. 

    Arlee Fire Department will be on-call Thursday night. 

  • 18-year-old mountain biker dies despite life-saving efforts

    18-year-old mountain biker dies despite life-saving efforts

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-07-25 22:08:35 GMT

    An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort.  On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.) 

    An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort.  On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.) 

  • VANISHED: The missing persons of Spokane County

    VANISHED: The missing persons of Spokane County

    Thursday, April 14 2016 7:27 PM EDT2016-04-14 23:27:00 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Missing and Unidentified Person’s System (NAMUS) reports 895 Washington cases in their database. Their records indicate 37 of those cases are from Spokane and Spokane County.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Missing and Unidentified Person’s System (NAMUS) reports 895 Washington cases in their database. Their records indicate 37 of those cases are from Spokane and Spokane County. All but one of those files represents individuals that have been gone 90 days or longer. 

  • How Montana's Wildfires get their names

    How Montana's Wildfires get their names

    Thursday, July 27 2017 11:51 PM EDT2017-07-28 03:51:13 GMT

    From the Lolo Peak Fire to the Lodgepole Complex Fire, fires are popping up across the state. 

    From the Lolo Peak Fire to the Lodgepole Complex Fire, fires are popping up across the state. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Fargo police investigate threats against Muslim women

    Fargo police investigate threats against Muslim women

    Thursday, July 27 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-07-27 22:50:06 GMT

    FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A North Dakota woman has lost her job and Fargo police are investigating after she was shown in a video threatening Muslim women in a Walmart parking lot.

    FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A North Dakota woman has lost her job and Fargo police are investigating after she was shown in a video threatening Muslim women in a Walmart parking lot.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.