Big Sky Amphitheater design unveiled

Music fans in Western Montana will have some new digs this summer, as the Big Sky Amphitheater finally comes into picture for the upcoming Summer Concert Series.

Knitting Factory Presents unveiled a rendering of what the in-ground theater will look like once it’s done, and President Mark Dinerstein said he's looking to build on a successful tradition in Missoula that dates back to 2011.

“For those who have attended concerts in the past at the venue, it might as well be a brand new space,” Dinerstein said. “For those who have not attended, well lucky for you, we've got a great history, and with all of the upgrades, we expect your experience is going to be A+.

Attendance will increase, Dinerstein said, but so (he hopes) will the quality level of performers that come to play in the new amphitheater in 2018 and beyond.

“The biggest acts in the country are looking for a certain infrastructure to say ‘This is a viable stage for us to play, and produce our best show for those fans,’” said Dinerstein.

For a full list of the 2017 performances, visit http://bigskybrew.com/brewery/summer-concert-series/