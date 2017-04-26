Sentinel wins Montana Academic State Championship

We’ve all heard the expression “brain over braun,” but Tuesday marked the 7th year in a row of a Montana featuring “brain vs brain,” as some of the Treasure State’s youngest scholar athletes battled against each other.

This year’s crop of high schools included: Cut Bank, Fergus County (Lewistown), Broadwater County (Townshend), Belgrade, Columbia Falls, Billings Skyview, Frenchtown, Billings Senior, Missoula Sentinel, and Manhattan.

The Director of the Montana Academic State Championship, Merle Johnston, said the number of participating high schools has stayed the same in the past 7 years, but the quality has increased each year.

“I honestly love sports,” Johnston said, “but I just see so much of that where kids don't get to show what they really know publicly. Here they get to compete just like a football game or basketball game against their rival schools, and beat them maybe at something, when they couldn't beat them in football."

A Frenchtown teacher of 42 years himself, Johnston said he loves to see the facial expressions of students as they compete, enduring hours of competition with 40 minute rounds.

The subjects cover the entire Montana high school curriculum, with some current events peppered in as well.

“A lot of [the students] are walking encyclopedias,” Johnston said. “They store all this knowledge, don't know why they're going to use it, but they get a chance to use it and it covers the full gambit of what is taught in schools."

As for the 2017 results, Billings Senior took home the 3rd place trophy, with Sentinel and Skyview battling for the championship.

As the two-time defending champions, and three-time champions overall, Skyview went into the championship with tons of confidence, and kept it competitive until the final two questions, where Sentinel pulled away to capture their first win ever.

Johnston said while the winning schools get trophies and valuable experience, he said he’s hopeful next year will include scholarship prizes to the top placing schools as well.