Sentinel wins Montana Academic State Championship

We’ve all heard the expression “brain over braun,” but Tuesday marked the 7th year in a row of a Montana featuring “brain vs brain,” as some of the Treasure State’s youngest scholar athletes battled against each other.
This year’s crop of high schools included: Cut Bank, Fergus County (Lewistown), Broadwater County (Townshend), Belgrade, Columbia Falls, Billings Skyview, Frenchtown, Billings Senior, Missoula Sentinel, and Manhattan.
The Director of the Montana Academic State Championship, Merle Johnston, said the number of participating high schools has stayed the same in the past 7 years, but the quality has increased each year.
“I honestly love sports,” Johnston said, “but I just see so much of that where kids don't get to show what they really know publicly. Here they get to compete just like a football game or basketball game against their rival schools, and beat them maybe at something, when they couldn't beat them in football."
A Frenchtown teacher of 42 years himself, Johnston said he loves to see the facial expressions of students as they compete, enduring hours of competition with 40 minute rounds.
The subjects cover the entire Montana high school curriculum, with some current events peppered in as well.
“A lot of [the students] are walking encyclopedias,” Johnston said. “They store all this knowledge, don't know why they're going to use it, but they get a chance to use it and it covers the full gambit of what is taught in schools."
As for the 2017 results, Billings Senior took home the 3rd place trophy, with Sentinel and Skyview battling for the championship.
As the two-time defending champions, and three-time champions overall, Skyview went into the championship with tons of confidence, and kept it competitive until the final two questions, where Sentinel pulled away to capture their first win ever.
Johnston said while the winning schools get trophies and valuable experience, he said he’s hopeful next year will include scholarship prizes to the top placing schools as well.
And the best way to identify the sweetest and juiciest cherry is picking the darkest and reddest ones.
Once the easement is granted the Flathead Land Trust will begin construction on bird viewing areas for the public.
Columbia Falls Fire Chief Rick Hagen tells us that a common cause of wildfires are cars.
Roberta Curtis was diagnosed with breast cancer and couldn’t make it because she was in the middle of receiving treatment.
For the first time in thirty years the trees for the US Capitol will come from the Kootenai National Forest.
A very fun time this weekend will benefit a very important cause. A local crafter of amazing meat pastries is using Hamilton’s Microbrew Fest to raise money for wildland firefighters. She’s doing it in the name of a young man - - Trenton Johnson - - who died earlier this month fighting a wildfire.
A Chinook helicopter came to the rescue after a fire in Arlee broke out at Kelly's Auto Salvage.
Arlee Fire Department will be on-call Thursday night.
Baseball has been a life long passion for Jason Goligoski. “You know, this is a way for me to get back to the game. It was good to me.”
The Sunrise Fire continues to hold the number one priority spot on the national fire list. That ranking is due to resources needed, structures threatened and the attention it's getting. On Wednesday, the fire saw rapid growth, up 1,000 acres from the previous day. The fire crossed some fires lines on the northside that had been holding, which is what led to evacuations. According to fire officials, some of that growth was caused by fire jumping 1/4 - 1/2 a mile. In some of thos...
It's a story ABC FOX Montana has been bringing you since Day One: a Bozeman man attacked by a sow grizzly bear and his tale of survival posted on Facebook Live. New, another grizzly bear encounter for Todd Orr.
An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort. On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.)
