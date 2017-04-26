Sentinel wins Montana Academic State Championship - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Sentinel wins Montana Academic State Championship

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

We’ve all heard the expression “brain over braun,” but Tuesday marked the 7th year in a row of a Montana featuring “brain vs brain,” as some of the Treasure State’s youngest scholar athletes battled against each other.

This year’s crop of high schools included: Cut Bank, Fergus County (Lewistown), Broadwater County (Townshend), Belgrade, Columbia Falls, Billings Skyview, Frenchtown, Billings Senior, Missoula Sentinel, and Manhattan.

The Director of the Montana Academic State Championship, Merle Johnston, said the number of participating high schools has stayed the same in the past 7 years, but the quality has increased each year.

“I honestly love sports,” Johnston said, “but I just see so much of that where kids don't get to show what they really know publicly. Here they get to compete just like a football game or basketball game against their rival schools, and beat them maybe at something, when they couldn't beat them in football."

A Frenchtown teacher of 42 years himself, Johnston said he loves to see the facial expressions of students as they compete, enduring hours of competition with 40 minute rounds.

The subjects cover the entire Montana high school curriculum, with some current events peppered in as well.

“A lot of [the students] are walking encyclopedias,” Johnston said. “They store all this knowledge, don't know why they're going to use it, but they get a chance to use it and it covers the full gambit of what is taught in schools."

As for the 2017 results, Billings Senior took home the 3rd place trophy, with Sentinel and Skyview battling for the championship.

As the two-time defending champions, and three-time champions overall, Skyview went into the championship with tons of confidence, and kept it competitive until the final two questions, where Sentinel pulled away to capture their first win ever.

Johnston said while the winning schools get trophies and valuable experience, he said he’s hopeful next year will include scholarship prizes to the top placing schools as well.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fundraiser in honor of Trenton Johnson to benefit Wildland Firefighter Foundation

    Fundraiser in honor of Trenton Johnson to benefit Wildland Firefighter Foundation

    Thursday, July 27 2017 9:55 PM EDT2017-07-28 01:55:47 GMT

    A very fun time this weekend will benefit a very important cause. A local crafter of amazing meat pastries is using Hamilton’s Microbrew Fest to raise money for wildland firefighters.  She’s doing it in the name of a young man - - Trenton Johnson - - who died earlier this month fighting a wildfire. 

    A very fun time this weekend will benefit a very important cause. A local crafter of amazing meat pastries is using Hamilton’s Microbrew Fest to raise money for wildland firefighters.  She’s doing it in the name of a young man - - Trenton Johnson - - who died earlier this month fighting a wildfire. 

  • Fire breaks out in Arlee auto salvage

    Fire breaks out in Arlee auto salvage

    Thursday, July 27 2017 6:46 PM EDT2017-07-27 22:46:31 GMT

    A Chinook helicopter came to the rescue after a fire in Arlee broke out at Kelly's Auto Salvage. 

    A Chinook helicopter came to the rescue after a fire in Arlee broke out at Kelly's Auto Salvage. 

  • Arlee Junkyard Fire Contained

    Arlee Junkyard Fire Contained

    Thursday, July 27 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-07-28 03:37:59 GMT

    Arlee Fire Department will be on-call Thursday night. 

    Arlee Fire Department will be on-call Thursday night. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Father-Son duos leading Bitterroot Red Sox to state

    Father-Son duos leading Bitterroot Red Sox to state

    Thursday, July 27 2017 12:38 AM EDT2017-07-27 04:38:42 GMT

    Baseball has been a life long passion for Jason Goligoski. “You know, this is a way for me to get back to the game. It was good to me.” 

    Baseball has been a life long passion for Jason Goligoski. “You know, this is a way for me to get back to the game. It was good to me.” 

  • Sunrise Fire grows 1,000 acres overnight

    Sunrise Fire grows 1,000 acres overnight

    Thursday, July 27 2017 10:57 AM EDT2017-07-27 14:57:39 GMT

    The Sunrise Fire continues to hold the number one priority spot on the national fire list. That ranking is due to resources needed, structures threatened and the attention it's getting.  On Wednesday, the fire saw rapid growth, up 1,000 acres from the previous day. The fire crossed some fires lines on the northside that had been holding, which is what led to evacuations. According to fire officials, some of that growth was caused by fire jumping 1/4 - 1/2 a mile. In some of thos...

    The Sunrise Fire continues to hold the number one priority spot on the national fire list. That ranking is due to resources needed, structures threatened and the attention it's getting.  On Wednesday, the fire saw rapid growth, up 1,000 acres from the previous day. The fire crossed some fires lines on the northside that had been holding, which is what led to evacuations. According to fire officials, some of that growth was caused by fire jumping 1/4 - 1/2 a mile. In some of thos...

  • Two-time Grizzly attack survivor "nervous" after another recent run-in with a bear

    Two-time Grizzly attack survivor "nervous" after another recent run-in with a bear

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 12:46 AM EDT2017-07-25 04:46:29 GMT

    It's a story ABC FOX Montana has been bringing you since Day One: a Bozeman man attacked by a sow grizzly bear and his tale of survival posted on Facebook Live. New, another grizzly bear encounter for Todd Orr.

    It's a story ABC FOX Montana has been bringing you since Day One: a Bozeman man attacked by a sow grizzly bear and his tale of survival posted on Facebook Live. New, another grizzly bear encounter for Todd Orr.

  • 18-year-old mountain biker dies despite life-saving efforts

    18-year-old mountain biker dies despite life-saving efforts

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-07-25 22:08:35 GMT

    An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort.  On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.) 

    An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort.  On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.) 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.