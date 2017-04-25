President Trump to sign executive order that reviews National Monuments

Senator Jon tester isn't the only Montanan working with environmental legislation this week. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will be reviewing national monuments as part of a new initiative under President Trump.

Wednesday, President Trump will be signing an executive order to review national monument designations and decide if they should retain their federally protected status.

According to Aaron Weiss media director for Center of Western Priorities, more than 20 monuments are going to be reviewed, including Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument right here in Montana.

Secretary Zinke will be reviewing monuments from the past 20 years that stretch over one hundred thousand acres or more. Zinke will suggest legislative changes or modifications to the monuments that the trump administration hopes will spark job growth.

Weiss says this is an attack on public land.

"He's also prepare to launch an all-out assault with this executive order that trump is prepared to sign tomorrow morning. It's an executive order that undermines our national monuments which makes it an attack on Americas heritage on history. It's also an attack on millions of jobs, hundreds of billions of dollars that depend on our public lands across the country."

In a conference call earlier today, Zinke stated, "Some cases the designation of monuments may have resulted in loss of jobs, reduced wages and reduce public access and in the case of significant public land use we feel that the people that the monument effect should be considered and that's why the President is asking for a review of the monuments within the last 20 years."