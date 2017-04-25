Senator Jon Tester looking to protect Paradise Valley from Mining

Senator Jon Tester is looking to extend an Obama Administration rule to protect Paradise Valley from mining. Originally, the rule had held off mining in Paradise Valley for two years.

Tester is aware of the potential for new jobs and a boost to the state’s economy, but says there are other places to mine outside of the Paradise Valley.

Tester is putting his foot down. By introducing a new act, Tester wants to permanently withdraw federal mineral rights on 30,000 acres of public land.

The act would also eliminate the ability for proposed mines to expand onto unclaimed public land. Tester argues that there are plenty of other areas perfect for mining outside of the paradise valley.

"Look, there are spots and there are states that are perfectly suitable for mining, this is not one. This is headwaters its part of an incredible is of this country in bordering Yellowstone Park and I thought it was appropriate and prudent especially after the past Secretary of Interior," said Tester.

Local businesses for example, Businesses for Montana's Outdoors and Montana Fly Fishing Guides, LLC have praised tester's leadership to protect the local economy and outdoor way of life.

Before the Yellowstone Gateway protection act can go into effect it has to be passed by both the House and the Senate before being signed by the President himself.