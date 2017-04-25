Update on orphaned Black Bear cubs

Our wildlife news continues with an update on two orphaned black bear cubs, cute enough to make headlines.

Today wildlife managers tell us the cubs are doing fine, In fact, they are two healthy girls.

The two cubs were orphaned after their mother was hit and killed by a vehicle near Rodgers Pass.

The cubs weighing only five pounds ran back to their den nearby the crash scene.

They were taken to a wildlife recovery center in Helena run by Fish Wildlife and Parks.

FWP Spokesman Ron Aasheim said the cubs are much more comfortable in the facility now and are even playing around.

The sex of the cubs was unknown up to this point, as wildlife managers wanted to wait until the cubs were more settled in to do physicals.

Aashiem said the bears will be released by spring or fall.