Construction along Harrison Avenue in Butte - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Construction along Harrison Avenue in Butte

Posted: Updated:
BUTTE -

In Butte, drivers you may have noticed your morning commute is a bit bump which only means Road construction season is here again.

Project Manager, Dan Clary with the Montana Department of Transportation said they are finishing a road construction project from last summer.

Clary said right now they are focusing on taking out medians and making some much-needed repairs.

"Late 80s...early 90s and they are starting to fall apart, that's why we are doing all of this work,” said Clary.

He said once the medians are repaired, they will pave the roads and fix potholes.

During construction, one worker reminds people to drive slow and to be alert in work zones.

"Just think... there's a person out there working, who's somebody's family member...so pay attention in what you're doing when your driving through the job,” said Ross Rowling, Project Engineer Coordinator, MT Department of Transportation.

However, keep in mind speeding in work zones can result into serious fines.

Road construction should be ending sometime between June or July. 

Weather conditions could interfere with the timeline.  

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fire breaks out in Arlee auto salvage

    Fire breaks out in Arlee auto salvage

    Thursday, July 27 2017 6:46 PM EDT2017-07-27 22:46:31 GMT

    A Chinook helicopter came to the rescue after a fire in Arlee broke out at Kelly's Auto Salvage. 

    A Chinook helicopter came to the rescue after a fire in Arlee broke out at Kelly's Auto Salvage. 

  • Fundraiser in honor of Trenton Johnson to benefit Wildland Firefighter Foundation

    Fundraiser in honor of Trenton Johnson to benefit Wildland Firefighter Foundation

    Thursday, July 27 2017 9:55 PM EDT2017-07-28 01:55:47 GMT

    A very fun time this weekend will benefit a very important cause. A local crafter of amazing meat pastries is using Hamilton’s Microbrew Fest to raise money for wildland firefighters.  She’s doing it in the name of a young man - - Trenton Johnson - - who died earlier this month fighting a wildfire. 

    A very fun time this weekend will benefit a very important cause. A local crafter of amazing meat pastries is using Hamilton’s Microbrew Fest to raise money for wildland firefighters.  She’s doing it in the name of a young man - - Trenton Johnson - - who died earlier this month fighting a wildfire. 

  • Arlee Junkyard Fire Contained

    Arlee Junkyard Fire Contained

    Thursday, July 27 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-07-28 03:37:59 GMT

    Arlee Fire Department will be on-call Thursday night. 

    Arlee Fire Department will be on-call Thursday night. 

  • Father-Son duos leading Bitterroot Red Sox to state

    Father-Son duos leading Bitterroot Red Sox to state

    Thursday, July 27 2017 12:38 AM EDT2017-07-27 04:38:42 GMT

    Baseball has been a life long passion for Jason Goligoski. “You know, this is a way for me to get back to the game. It was good to me.” 

    Baseball has been a life long passion for Jason Goligoski. “You know, this is a way for me to get back to the game. It was good to me.” 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • 18-year-old mountain biker dies despite life-saving efforts

    18-year-old mountain biker dies despite life-saving efforts

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-07-25 22:08:35 GMT

    An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort.  On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.) 

    An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort.  On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.) 

  • Budget cuts will be affecting Montana's special education programs

    Budget cuts will be affecting Montana's special education programs

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 1:32 AM EDT2017-07-26 05:32:29 GMT

    Montana revenues have fallen far enough below projections to trigger a worst-case scenario $97 million in spending cuts across state government starting as soon as next month.

    Montana revenues have fallen far enough below projections to trigger a worst-case scenario $97 million in spending cuts across state government starting as soon as next month.

  • How Montana's Wildfires get their names

    How Montana's Wildfires get their names

    Thursday, July 27 2017 11:51 PM EDT2017-07-28 03:51:13 GMT

    From the Lolo Peak Fire to the Lodgepole Complex Fire, fires are popping up across the state. 

    From the Lolo Peak Fire to the Lodgepole Complex Fire, fires are popping up across the state. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.