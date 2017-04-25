Construction along Harrison Avenue in Butte

In Butte, drivers you may have noticed your morning commute is a bit bump which only means Road construction season is here again.

Project Manager, Dan Clary with the Montana Department of Transportation said they are finishing a road construction project from last summer.

Clary said right now they are focusing on taking out medians and making some much-needed repairs.

"Late 80s...early 90s and they are starting to fall apart, that's why we are doing all of this work,” said Clary.

He said once the medians are repaired, they will pave the roads and fix potholes.

During construction, one worker reminds people to drive slow and to be alert in work zones.

"Just think... there's a person out there working, who's somebody's family member...so pay attention in what you're doing when your driving through the job,” said Ross Rowling, Project Engineer Coordinator, MT Department of Transportation.

However, keep in mind speeding in work zones can result into serious fines.

Road construction should be ending sometime between June or July.

Weather conditions could interfere with the timeline.