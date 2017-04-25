Rare thundersnow recorded in Whitefish

A viewer in Whitefish captured a rather rare Montana weather event: a thundersnow.

Although not unheard of, thundersnow can occur with a specific recipe:

First there needs to be advancing cold air. Any frozen precipitation will just add to this.

Next there needs to be some warm moist air coming in from the other side

With that moist air, if you have precipitation and a regular thunderstorm then there's a good chance that a thundersnow will occur when both sides meet

This thundersnow might even return later this evening before tapering off according to our weather authority Dave Cochran.

Expect a little less thunder and some more rain.