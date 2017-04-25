Montana conservation raptors need meat for meals

Do you have extra meat in your freezer?

The birds at the Montana raptor conservation center would love to take it off your hands.

The center has a big need for donations after taking in seven new birds, who need to recover from being hit by cars or even shot.

At the Montana Raptor Conservation Center birds need your help when it comes to their next meal.

"This is our permanent resident Watson he's American male castell so this is a guy we would need meat to feed,” said Jordan Spyke, assistant director. “He suffered two broken wings when he was a young bird."

Watson and the other rehab and permanent birds eat only donated meat.

"So we take wild game meat donations from the community that would be meat from deer, elk, antelope and that type of stuff in the form of steaks then we use the meat to feed these guys here,” said Spyke. “If we would have to buy the meat if he really expensive so we take a lot of meat donations."

Jordan Spyke is the assistant director and he has worked with these birds for seven years.

"It’s a very rewarding job we take these birds out that are on the verge of death essentially and try to rehab them back to health and release them so there's a lot of a passion involved," said Spyke.

He says this is the lowest amount of meat they've ever had.

"We just haven't received the amount of meat donations that we usually receive,” said Spyke. “Also have a pretty high number of birds this year so we're actually going through to me a little faster your typical bald eagle we're golden eagle it's up to a pound of me a day so you can go through meat pretty quick."

Spyke tells me you'd be surprised how much meat 30 birds go through.

"So we go through a bag a day every day seven days a week,” said Spyke.

Spyke says there are many ways you can help.

“To help us out when you clean out your refrigerators or freezers and you see some meat that you're not gonna use you can donate it here,” said Spyke. “We are depending on people to donate money on and food and time.”

The center and the raptors rely on wild game meat donations from the community to feed the birds. They accept elk, deer, antelope, and bison. They cannot accept whole carcasses or entrails, burger, sausage, or smoked/jerked meats.

The center said they need to provide a lean, natural and healthy diet to the raptors as they recover.

You can drop off meat any day of the week to the office and if there is no staff available they have a cooler you can leave it in at all times.