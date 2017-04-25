Tester introduces legislation to prevent mining near Yellowstone National Park

The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

U.S. Senator Jon Tester today introduced legislation to maintain the current economy and clean water near Yellowstone National Park.

Tester’s Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act permanently withdraws federal mineral rights on 30,000 acres of public land in the Custer Gallatin National Forest adjacent to the Absaroka Beartooth Wilderness and Yellowstone National Park, and it eliminates the ability for proposed mines to expand onto unclaimed public land.

“Hundreds of businesses and local residents support this collaborative legislation because it protects jobs and preserves our outdoor way of life,” Tester said. “Responsible natural resource development plays an important role in Montana’s economy, but there are simply some places where you just should not dig or drill, and the doorstep of Yellowstone Park is one of those places.”

Tester’s bill expands the Interior Department’s two-year prohibition on new mineral rights claims on land just north of Yellowstone Park.

For two years, Tester has met with local residents and small-business owners to build collaborative legislation that prevents mines from expanding onto public land in the region.

Tester was joined by Colin Davis, Owner of Chico Hot Springs Resort, Tracy Raich, Owner of Raich Montana Properties, and K.C. Walsh, President of Simms Fishing Products in announcing the legislation.

"It’s obvious that Senator Tester is sensitive to our unique situation. Senator Tester is making a decision based on the support and overwhelming will of the community that public lands in the corridor to Yellowstone National Park and the Yellowstone River are worthy of protection, for future generations and for the local economy,” said Colin Davis, Owner of Chico Hot Springs Resort.

Yellowstone National Park visitors spent an average of $196 million in Park County in 2014 that helped create and sustain nearly 3,000 jobs. More than 4 million people have visited Yellowstone National Park for two years in a row.