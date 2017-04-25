Montana Legislature passes bill to comply with Real ID - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana Legislature passes bill to comply with Real ID

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

  • Related LinksMore>>

  • Hometown Election Headquarters

    Hometown Election Headquarters

    Election Headquarters

    The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

    The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana residents may not need to use passports to board domestic flights next year, after all.
    
The state House and Senate on Wednesday passed a measure to give residents the option to buy a driver's license or identification card that complies with the federal Real ID Act.
    
Federal officials notified the state it would not be granted any more delays to comply with the 2005 anti-terrorism law.
    
That means state-issued driver's licenses would not be accepted at federal facilities and, starting in 2018, as identification to board flights.
    
The legislation authorizes the state Department of Justice to borrow up to $4.6 million to issue Real ID-compliant cards to those who want them.
    
Residents could choose to keep their regular licenses and use passports to board flights.
    
The bill now goes to Gov. Steve Bullock.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.