Government easing student loan process while IRS tool down - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Government easing student loan process while IRS tool down

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By MARIA DANILOVA
Associated Press
    
WASHINGTON (AP) - Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is announcing ways to help students apply for federal student loans while the IRS data tool is not working.
    
The Data Retrieval Tool lets students import their tax data into their aid applications. But it was shut down last month over safety concerns. Students can still manually input their tax information.
    
In a statement Monday, DeVos outlined several ways to facilitate the process while the online system is not operational. She says institutions may accept a signed paper copy of a student's 2015 IRS tax return as official documentation. Also, institutions won't be required to collect proof that an applicant or their spouse or parents did not file a 2015 tax return.
    
The new rules take effect immediately and apply to the years 2016 and 2017.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.