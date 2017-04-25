Orange Street Interchange I-90 Eastbound off ramp closure

Due to modifications in construction, the I-90 Eastbound off ramp will be closed starting at 9:00 PM on Friday, April 28th until 9:00 PM on Sunday, April 30th, to allow crews to prepare for pipe work.

Traffic will flow normally until the time of closure.

Motorists are reminded to watch for work crews and equipment and to travel at posted speeds until signs indicate the work zone has ended. Fines double in work zones.