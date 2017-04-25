Unaccounted for inmate taken into custody without incident

At 4:30 pm on April 22, Montana State Prison sounded their alarm when inmate Harry Robert Lamar was unaccounted for.

Staff immediately searched the facility; Lamar was found within the fenced area of the Industries Compound and was taken into custody without incident.

Montana State Prison will be on lockdown until the investigation is complete. Visitation is planned to occur as scheduled on Sunday.

Montana State Prison inmate Harry Robert Lamar was sentenced to out of Missoula County in 2007 for Sexual Intercourse without Consent, Aggravated Kidnapping, and Burglary.

Lamar was sentenced to 150 years, he is not eligible for parole.