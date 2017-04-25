Play documents Missoula refugee's struggles

While the debate about refugees continues, both locally and at a national level, a dramatic play coming out of Missoula puts a personal face to the refugee issue.

Missoula first welcomed refugees in August, many of the first families coming from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. They now have jobs, roofs over their heads, and are learning English. After eight months in their new country, they are ready to share their story.

"When One Becomes Many" tells the story about Congolese refugee families: how refugees bond in refugee camps, sickness that takes away family members and friends, and eventually how they escaped and found refugee here.

Everyone on the stage is reliving actual moments in their lives.

The play is being put on by one of the University of Montana's Global Leadership Initiative capstone groups. It features six Congolese families who are not only the stars of the show, but also wrote the scripts, music and choreographed the dances.

Song and dance is a big part of the culture the refugees left behind. Through this play, they are able to heal, but they also hope the Missoula community learns something.

The families fled a war in their homeland, and were forced to live most of their lives in a refugee camp in Tanzania.

"Which is an area that is 7 kilometers in a square. We can't go out, but always in. We're like prisoner," says Congolese father, Joel Kambale

"War, war, war...Human rights were violated because of you war."

Those are the opening remarks of the play. Kambale says the refugees are treated poorly in refugee camps.Many are born there, begin families there, and many never leave.

"Every time we listen to the radio, many people killed, many people are injured...by the guns,' says another Congolese father, Joel Makeci.

But with the bad, comes some good. The play highlights how the children played together without pause after arriving in the camps. War tears them apart, but sports and games bring them together. That's something that remains a constant in their new country.

When they first arrived in Missoula, their new home was a little cold. It was their first time experiencing snow. But now Makeci and Kambale say they are taking advantage of the warmer weather and enjoying Missoula.

"Missoula is home now. The first week when we came here, our kids say 'can we go back to Africa?' But now, they don't even think about Africa."

Student organizer Kathleen Stone says it's amazing to put a human face to a crisis affecting millions.

"It was really cool to just kinda sit back and let them tell their stories. Again, it was like we knew what their experience was, but then when you see a mom seeing her husband die, it makes it a lot more real," says Stone.

It shows that for one refugee, many are involved.

"When One Becomes Many" will play at the University of Montana in the UC Ballroom on April 30th, from 7 pm - 9 pm. Admission is $10 and all proceeds go to the refugee families.