Some of us are waking up to some patchy valley fog. We’ll see a few rays of sunshine peeking through the clouds ahead of our next rain and snow. Our cloudy, cool and wet week continues with increasing chances of snow on a few mountain passes. We could see a few t'storms and it looks like rain for the weekend too. Here are Tuesday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 46°/32° Butte: 49°/31° Kalispell: 52°/36° Missoula: 55°/38°