Lose That Winter Weight - Week 7

It’s time again to get a progress report from David Winter on his Lose That Winter Weight series.

"Of all nights,” says David. “Last night I have an uncontrollable urge to snack."

David is up first on the scale, a little less confident; he says. He indulged a little over the week and missed a couple of workouts.

"194.2.” says Shania Parker, FUEL Fitness trainer.

So, taking a moment to take a little assessment half-way through the three-month program, David started at 207, dropped down to 204, then had a big drop down to 197 in week-five; and now has leveled out at 194. Not bad - - a total loss of 13 pounds in seven weeks.

"Okay hop on," says Shania to Aubrey Nielsen with U-104.5/JACK 105.9, David’s partner-in-health.

"166.8"

Tracking Aubrey’s progress, she started at about 172 and then dropped a couple of pounds every week until about week-six, and that's when things evened out a little bit.

And with that, as usual, back to work.

We have seven weeks to go, and David says he plans to lose another 15 pounds or so, which would bring him down to 177.

