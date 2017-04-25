Lose That Winter Weight - Week 7

It's a story ABC FOX Montana has been bringing you since Day One: a Bozeman man attacked by a sow grizzly bear and his tale of survival posted on Facebook Live. New, another grizzly bear encounter for Todd Orr.
Baseball has been a life long passion for Jason Goligoski. “You know, this is a way for me to get back to the game. It was good to me.”
An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort. On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.)
The Department of Environmental Quality today approved Lucky Minerals application to drill exploration holes 12 miles southeast of Emigrant.
The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners.
The Mineral County Sheriff on Monday expanded its Stage 2 evacuation notice for residents, living near the Sunrise Fire southeast of Superior. The 1,370-acre Sunrise Fire is now the Number 2 on the nation's priority list for fighting wildlands fires and is currently threatening 50 homes and cabins on all sides of it.
