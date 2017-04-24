Former skinhead speaks in Whitefish

Earlier this year, the town of whitefish was thrown into the national spotlight for actions from some white nationalists.

A former skinhead Christian Picciolini was in Whitefish promoting the importance of a philosophy of unity over hatred.

A prominent Rabbi in Whitefish started off the evening by reminding the audience that Monday, April 24th was Holocaust Remembrance Day.

In honor of this day, the event began by lighting six candles to honor the six million people who died in the Holocaust.

Growing up to Italian immigrant parents Christian Picciolini said his involvement in extremist groups started at age 14 out of self-hatred and insecurity, "I didn't have a lot of friends growing up, so I was looking for my identity and my community and my sense of purpose which are very fundamental needs that every person goes through,” says Picciolini. “Especially vulnerable young people. I was standing in an alley and I was recruited by America's first Neo Nazi Skinhead."

Picciolini left the movement when he was twenty-two after the subjects of his hate restored his faith in humanity.

He tells us about one of those times in his record shop, “For instance the young black teenager who came in whose mother had been diagnosed with cancer and I had a conversation with him and I could relate to it because my mother had been diagnosed with cancer."

Rachel Carroll Rivas with the Montana Human Rights Network takes us through the painful past Whitefish has had dealing with white supremacists.

However, she tells us Picciolini's story can inspire and educate the general public, "The white supremacist movement uses nasty tactics online that also brings attention from outside the state and that was a lot of what was going on in this case, but not completely,” says Carroll Rivas. “I think that it's not just a story for people who are in the movement, although that's an important piece, it's also a story for all of us so we can seek to understand how our neighbors might be involved in something."

Picciolini tells us through his program EXITUSA he sits down with folks who are struggling and helps identify the source of their hatred and get help.

The group's organization received a huge boost from a grant during the Obama administration.

However, with the new presidential administration that grant has been taken away to focus on acts of terrorism. Picciolini tells folks to write into their senators and governors to urge them to support the grant that is in jeopardy."