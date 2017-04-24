FWP tip lines help find the suspect who poached deer in uptown Butte

It was a poaching case that drew heightened attention around Butte and months to track down who did it.

As we told you last week, finally a 20-year-old man was cited and charged with shooting and killing a five-point mule deer in the city streets of Butte.

Monday, ABC FOX Montana found out the man would never have been charged if it weren't for the public.

Through a series of anonymous phone callers from the FWP’s tip line, the accounts described the same details.

However, 20-year-old Kyler Olsen had no plans of turning himself in.

“No, He hasn’t turned himself in at all. Until we called him. He was not planning on turning himself in, it had been five to six months,” said Shane Yaskus, Game Warden of Butte FWP.

Olsen will have to pay nearly $12,000 in fines for shooting the deer.

However, what was a concern for Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department that day was safety.

Back when it happened, Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester told ABC FOX Montana the shooting could have been much worse.

This area of uptown Butte is heavily populated on any given day.

"It's just dangerous to fire a weapon in the urban area like that...It's a pretty stupid they to do. It's a waste of an animal, it's against the law and it's extremely dangerous,” said Lester.

Game wardens with Butte FWP said they believe after all this Olsen won't do it again and he now has learned his lesson.

Kyler Olsen pled guilty to other charges including using artificial lights within city limits and shooting from a vehicle all of course before abandoning the big game animal.