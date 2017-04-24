Will political stars change the Montana congressional race?

The quickly-approaching special election puts Montana in the national political spotlight, as Democrats and Republicans up their games with star-studded endorsements. But will visits from top party members change *who* turns out to the polls?

It's a question ABC FOX Montana asks, after first son Donald Trump Junior stumped for Republican Greg Gianforte in four Montana cities last weekend.

Gianforte's campaign today said Trump's visit brought out 2,400 people, 750 of whom here in Bozeman.

The big question is do big name guarantee higher voter turnout for either party?

ABC FOX Montana’s political analyst Lee Banville said it's all up in the air.

"This race is going to depend on people getting excited to cast a ballot, because it's the only race on the ballot and people aren't used a voting in May. Anything that gets those voters excited is good," said Banville.

Lee Banville said it’s all about getting people who follow your candidate to go out and vote.

"When you get a name like the son of the president major public politics you're going to get a lot of excitement among other supporters who are really hard-core party members, you're also get people who just curious want to come to an event like that those numbers are but they're good sizes,"said Banville.

During the weekend Trump Jr. brought 500 people out in Kalispell, 650 in Hamilton, 500 in Billings and 750 in Bozeman.

"I think the Gianforte camping feels very good about those numbers they also made money off of it so now they have to turn those people who came into volunteers or make sure they're going to vote,” said Banville. “That's what they're going to spend their time on for the next couple weeks to get."

Lee lee expects more people to show up for Bernie Sanders.

"I expect we will see more people turn out for Bernie Sanders,” said Banville. “More than we saw for Donald Trump Junior for a couple reasons. One Sanders was here before and drew very large crowds and so he'll be able to re-energize people. This was a guy that a lot of people hoped to be a presidential candidate so I think you'll see larger numbers."

The real question do these two public figures coming to Bozeman change anyone vote? ABC FOX Montana spoke to Bozeman residents and they say no.

One Bozeman resident said “I don't think Trump showing up or Bernie showing up is actually gonna have anyone to go oh you know I'm going to go Democrat now or now I'm gonna vote Republican I don't see that having affect anyone."

Another man said “What I think it is it's a presentation to the nation not so much about Montana I think it's kind of a little humorous, I don't know if it's really a change people’s minds."

At this point Banville says anything is possible when it comes to who will actually turn out to vote on May 25th.

"Our voter turnout numbers compared to other states are much much higher in so that should bode well but when we get to these special elections turn out tends to fall apart,” said Banville. “These elections are much closer or unpredictable because it's a lower voter turnout.”

Lee said these two visits illustrate that Montana’s special election represents a key battle for the national parties, but only time will tell who will win this race.