Exclusive: Convicted murderer admits guilt in 1992 shooting death of husband in Seeley Lake

For the first time, a Seeley Lake woman, who was convicted of murdering her husband almost three decades ago, said she was responsible in his death.

Becky Lynn Richards made that admission during a parole hearing in front of the Montana Board of Pardons and Parole on Friday.

Court documents show that in 1993, Missoula County District Court Judge Ed McLean sentenced Richards to life in prison for shooting to death her husband, Jim, in their Seeley Lake home on March 5, 1992.

Richards was also convicted of 42 counts of theft, along with charges of forgery and deceptive practices.

She has remained in the Montana State Women's prison in Billings ever since.

She sought parole twice, in 2007 and 2012, but continued to maintain her innocence.

ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall made a call to the Montana Board of Pardons and Parole.

Executive Director Kristy Cobban said that on Friday, Richards sat in front of parole board members, the victim's family, and her own to share a statement that read: "I am guilty and take full responsibility and apologize to the family."

Jamie Richards Matthew, Jim's daughter, had this to say following Friday's parole hearing: "I sat through the murder trial when I was just 12 years old. I never once doubted that Becky was guilty of murdering my dad. I don't even have words after hearing her admit guilt after 25 years of lying about it. There's no question that I was finally glad to hear those words come from her mouth, but for me, it does nothing to diminish the crime that she committed or the pain that I feel every day for my dad being gone."

Ron Richards, Jim's father, also offered ABC FOX Montana a written statement: "Ron Richards is gratified Becky Richards finally confessed and admitted during her parole hearing on Friday, April 21, 2017, she shot and killed her husband, Jim Richards, on March 5, 1992. He expressed his heartfelt thanks to the members of the parole board, Honorable Judge Robert 'Dusty' Deschamps, retired Captain Jerry Crego and officers for the work performed by the Missoula County Sheriffs Office, and James McCubbins of the Missoula County Attorneys Office. After 25 years of lies and deceit, it is time for honesty and justice to prevail."

Cobban said that the parole board denied Richards' parole, because it was her first time in admitting any wrong-doing, and they questioned her remorse.

Richards will remain in secure placement of the Montana Women's Prison until she has another opportunity for a parole review in three years.