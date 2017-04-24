Butte Emergency Food Bank feeds more people than normal

Since the closing of the Butte Rescue Mission, the Butte Emergency Food Bank is seeing an increase in more people to feed.

Kathy Griffith, Director of the food bank said they have seen an increase of over 30 people in the last month.

Griffith added the increase really shows at their community meals at the Knights of Columbus building on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

However, when it comes to worrying about if they have enough food to feed more people, she said the community has been helping out.

"individuals who are very concerned about these people who are going hungry because they were used to three meals everyday breakfast, lunch, and dinner. And then to just be shut down...so between Action Inc. CCS, St.James Healthcare,” said Griffith.

Griffith said anyone in need can sign up for their meal program to get food.

For more information about the Butte Emergency Food Bank program or on how you can volunteer and donate go to http://buttefoodbank.org/