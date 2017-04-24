House rejects attempt to bring back infrastructure bill

By MATT VOLZ

Associated Press



HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Montana House has rejected another attempt to bring back an infrastructure bill that it previously voted down twice.



The bill's attempted revival on Monday was the product of behind-the-scenes negotiations between House Republican leaders and Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock.



But the measure failed to gather the required 67 votes to go back to the House floor.



Lawmakers and Bullock are in disagreement on how much debt the state should go into and what kind of projects those bonds should fund.



The House twice voted down a measure that would authorize $78 million in bonds to pay mostly for capital building projects. Those projects include $25 million to renovate Montana State University's Romney Hall and $10 million for a new veterans' home in Butte.

4/24/2017 4:03:30 PM (GMT -6:00)