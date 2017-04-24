Powerful 7.1 quake shakes central Chile; no damage reported

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - American Indian tribes fighting in court to shut down the Dakota Access pipeline are objecting to the possible intervention of national energy and manufacturing trade groups in the dispute.
BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (AP) - Attorneys for an Ohio woman accused of suffocating her three sons out of jealousy over the attention her husband gave them say her videotaped confession should be tossed out after experts concluded she has brain damage and a low IQ.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Firefighters in eastern Montana are increasing containment of wildfires that have destroyed 16 homes and scorched about 421 square miles (1,090 kilometers) of farmland and public land.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A proposed Montana ballot initiative that would allow people to sue for emotional or mental distress if they spot a transgender person in a public bathroom has passed a legal review.
An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort. On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.)
It's a story ABC FOX Montana has been bringing you since Day One: a Bozeman man attacked by a sow grizzly bear and his tale of survival posted on Facebook Live. New, another grizzly bear encounter for Todd Orr.
A car chase ended with a vehicle in the Clark Fork River after police attempted to stop a suspect Wednesday morning. Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said that an officer spotted a car that was reportedly stolen, but lost sight of it.
The Mineral County Sheriff on Monday expanded its Stage 2 evacuation notice for residents, living near the Sunrise Fire southeast of Superior. The 1,370-acre Sunrise Fire is now the Number 2 on the nation's priority list for fighting wildlands fires and is currently threatening 50 homes and cabins on all sides of it.
Montana revenues have fallen far enough below projections to trigger a worst-case scenario $97 million in spending cuts across state government starting as soon as next month.
In an exclusive interview, the UM student jailed in China speaks to us in his first television interview-- just days after his release. Guthrie McLean was told he would spend three years behind bars. Luckily the Chinese authorities released him over the weekend. Still in China, he told me tonight, about his terrifying ordeal via video chat.
Interagency wildland fire officials with the Missoula County Fire Protection Association have determined fire danger to be EXTREME. As folks in the Missoula area can see, lightning strikes ignited multiple fires, and in the past few weeks a few have escaped initial attack.
Columbia Falls Fire Chief Rick Hagen tells us that a common cause of wildfires are cars.
