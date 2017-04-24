Red Dog changes plea to guilty in baby's death

Through her attorney, Janelle Red Dog asked the courts to change her plea to guilty in the murder of 13-month-old Kenzley Olson.

Just a year ago Kenzley was killed in Poplar. Court documents say the baby was beaten to death and left in a recycling bin. The crime shocked the community, prompting out rage at the child's death.

Red Dog faces first and second degree murder charges.

In May she originally plead not guilty.