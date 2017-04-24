Montana Sportsmen Alliance endorses Rob Quist

The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

The Montana Sportsmen Alliance has endorsed congressional candidate Rob Quist (D).

Rob Quist earned an endorsement from the Montana Sportsmen Alliance (MSA) for his support of public lands and the Second Amendment.

MSA, a nonpartisan advocacy group for Montana sportsmen and women, pointed to Quist's Montana roots and stances on wildlife and forest management as key to earning the group's endorsement.

"Rob has endorsed NO Federal Land Transfer pledge. He stands against this transfer and understands the dynamics of the folks trying to promote transfer," MSA wrote. "We are confident that Rob Quist is indeed the kind of organic Congressman Montana needs to represent us!"

On its site, MSA says its mission is to "work to continue the core values of public ownership of public wildlife, and public access to public resources."

Rob, who grew up on a wheat farm and ranch outside Cut Bank, is a proponent of keeping public lands public and of place-based forest management plans.

Quist said he was proud to received the endorsement in a press release, adding, "The transfer and eventual sale of public land is nothing more than theft against our children and grandchildren, and I steadfastly oppose it. I'm also committed to standing up for the Second Amendment and ensuring our sportsmen and women can continue to hunt and fish on public lands."