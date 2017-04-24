US Treasury secretary: Tax cuts won't raise budget deficit

The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters
Columbia Falls Fire Chief Rick Hagen tells us that a common cause of wildfires are cars.
Roberta Curtis was diagnosed with breast cancer and couldn’t make it because she was in the middle of receiving treatment.
For the first time in thirty years the trees for the US Capitol will come from the Kootenai National Forest.
On the eve of the Event at Rebecca Farm, one woman is very busy and that woman is Sarah Broussard.
Severe thunderstorms are rolling across Western Montana.
An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort. On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.)
It's a story ABC FOX Montana has been bringing you since Day One: a Bozeman man attacked by a sow grizzly bear and his tale of survival posted on Facebook Live. New, another grizzly bear encounter for Todd Orr.
Montana revenues have fallen far enough below projections to trigger a worst-case scenario $97 million in spending cuts across state government starting as soon as next month.
The Mineral County Sheriff on Monday expanded its Stage 2 evacuation notice for residents, living near the Sunrise Fire southeast of Superior. The 1,370-acre Sunrise Fire is now the Number 2 on the nation's priority list for fighting wildlands fires and is currently threatening 50 homes and cabins on all sides of it.
A car chase ended with a vehicle in the Clark Fork River after police attempted to stop a suspect Wednesday morning. Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said that an officer spotted a car that was reportedly stolen, but lost sight of it.
In an exclusive interview, the UM student jailed in China speaks to us in his first television interview-- just days after his release. Guthrie McLean was told he would spend three years behind bars. Luckily the Chinese authorities released him over the weekend. Still in China, he told me tonight, about his terrifying ordeal via video chat.
Interagency wildland fire officials with the Missoula County Fire Protection Association have determined fire danger to be EXTREME. As folks in the Missoula area can see, lightning strikes ignited multiple fires, and in the past few weeks a few have escaped initial attack.
The AA state tournament starts at the end of July, and whether or not the Missoula Mavericks win state, they have already punched their ticket to the Northwest Regionals.
